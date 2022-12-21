8 Tribal Bills Pass Senate, Set To Become Law

Details By Native News Online Staff December 21, 2022

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, released statements following Senate passage of eight pieces of legislation involving Indian Country.

The legislation includes:

“The bills headed to the President’s desk restore Tribal homelands, support Native health care and economic development, and help fulfill the federal trust responsibility to Tribal nations,”Schatz said.“Still more legislation that passed the Senate last night – which now head to the House – strengthen the U.S.’s support for Native American language revitalization efforts and provide life-saving water delivery systems while boosting conservation efforts by communities. I look forward to getting all these bills across the finish line.”

“Yesterday, the Senate unanimously approved eight Indian Affairs bills. Three of the bills will head to the President’s desk to be signed into law, including the Don Young Alaska Native Health Care Transfers Act. These bills advance priorities important to Native communities, such as promoting Native American languages, development of water and sanitation systems, and returning lands of significance and cultural value to Tribes. I thank my friend and colleague, Chairman Schatz, for his partnership in advancing these important bills, as well as other Senate colleagues for their help in moving these important measures unanimously,” Murkowski said.

More Stories Like This

Will you support us this December? Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking readers to help support our December campaign to help fund our newsroom. We are trying to raise $30,000 in reader gifts to help pay reporter salaries and fund their equipment and travel needs. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $25 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter