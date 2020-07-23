Currents

50 More COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff July 23, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 50 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 432 as of Thursday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,481 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 75,775 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,734.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,175

Crownpoint Service Unit: 740

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 597

Gallup Service Unit: 1,424

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,229

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,366

Tuba City Service Unit: 804

Winslow Service Unit: 396

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer encourage all Navajo Nation residents to prepare for the upcoming 57-hour weekend lockdown, which begins on Friday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, July 27 at 5:00 a.m. All businesses will also be closed for the duration of the weekend lockdown. The leaders continue to host online town halls to provide information to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week.

“For four weeks, we’ve had 50 or less new cases each day on the Navajo Nation. We are on a downward trend, but our health care experts continue to caution our people because of the overall rising numbers in the rest of Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. The safest place for our Navajo people to be is here at home on the Navajo Nation. Keep wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, staying home, washing your hands, and avoiding large gatherings to keep us on the downward trend,” President Nez said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 2,335 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 343 new cases, and Utah reported 521 new cases. The Department of Health and the Health Command Operations Center is also preparing for the upcoming winter flu season, which will present more challenges, as well as a vaccination plan once a COVID-19 vaccine is proven to be safe and made available.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage.

