38 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff August 14, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 38 new positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 478 as of Thursday. 6,942 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 87,402 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,394 and negative tests total 73,147.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,268

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 783

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 727

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,509

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,288

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,469

· Tuba City Service Unit: 897

· Winslow Service Unit: 449

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 1,351 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 177 new cases, and Utah reported 334 new cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer strongly urge all residents to wear masks, stay home as much as possible, wash hands, practice social distancing, and to avoid large crowds.

“A few days ago, we only had seven new cases of COVID-19 reported and today we have 38. We can’t become complacent and we cannot afford another spike in new cases. We have to stay the course and keep listening to our health care experts. Do not travel outside of the Navajo Nation and put yourself at risk of getting the virus and bringing it home. Keep your guard up and keep praying for your family, communities, and the entire Navajo Nation,” President Nez said.

The Navajo Nation will have another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Aug. 17 at 5:00 a.m. All businesses will be closed for the duration of the weekend lockdown.

