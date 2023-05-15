3-Year-Old Attacked by Dog on Leech Lake Indian Reservation, Flown to Trauma Center

Details By Darren Thompson May 15, 2023

TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn.—A 3-year-old girl was attacked and severely injured by a dog while playing outside with her mother on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation, according to local law enforcement.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Leech Lake Tribal Police and Leech Lake Ambulance were dispatched to a home in Ten Lake Township, which is located within the exterior boundaries of the Leech Lake Indian Reservation. According to a press release issued by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the child suffered from severe injuries from the attack and was transported to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services hospital in Cass Lake.

The child was later flown to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota for further treatment.

Leech Lake Tribal Police Department officers and a Beltrami County deputy located the dog that attacked the child and took it into custody of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s (LLBO) Animal Control. A disposition of the dog is pending, authorities said.

Earlier this year, Native News Online reported a deadly dog attack on the Fort Hall Indian reservation in Idaho, where a 7-year-old boy was mauled to death by four dogs. His mother was attacked and severely injured, leaving her in intensive care for more than a week.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe had not released a statement regarding the incident, but it does have policies that regulate dogs, or the control of them, on the reservation.

While living on the reservation, owners must register their dogs with the Tribe’s Public Safety Division for $10 a year. Dogs on the reservation deemed as “dangerous”, such as Rottweilers, pit bulls, Dobermans, shepherds, and/or mixed breeds, that are on private land or non-Tribal housing must have a $50,000 liability insurance certificate. Rottweilers, pit bulls, Dobermans, shepherds, and/or mixed breeds are prohibited on tribal housing and property on the Reservation.

