25th Navajo Nation Council Approves Emergency Funding for 2024 General Election

Details By Native News Online Staff October 30, 2024

Native Vote 2024. On Thursday, October 24, the 25th Navajo Nation Council approved Legislation 0232-24, which allocates an emergency appropriation of $961,602 from the Unreserved, Undesignated Fund Balance (UUFB) to the Navajo Election Administration (NEA).

This legislation aims to address urgent budget shortfalls to ensure operational readiness for the general election on November 5, 2024, as well as related activities planned for early 2025. The funding will support staffing, updates to voter registration, accessibility improvements, and logistical assistance at polling sites throughout the Navajo Nation.

Council Delegate Otto Tso, who sponsored the legislation, emphasized the importance of this funding for maintaining the integrity of the election process. “This funding is essential to ensure that our elections are accessible, fair, and transparent,” he stated. “Every eligible voter deserves a seamless voting experience, free from barriers.”

The approved funds will be allocated to several critical areas, with a substantial portion dedicated to hiring temporary staff, including poll officials and other essential election personnel. Additional resources will be used for transportation and logistical support to enhance the delivery of election services.

To meet equipment needs, funds have been set aside for essential supplies, such as ADA-compliant voting booths and ballot printing. The legislation also covers contractual services for updating voter registration, ballot programming, and technical support.

Amendments included in the legislation aim to strengthen long-term election continuity. One key provision directs the NEA to research and propose a budget for modernizing voting machines, with findings to be submitted to the Budget and Finance Committee within 180 days.

Furthermore, the Office of the Controller has been instructed to create a proprietary account, funded by candidate filing fees, to establish a sustainable source of election funding. The legislation mandates timely payments to poll workers and other election staff, with a report on payment status expected by early 2025.

Accessibility improvements remain a primary focus of this emergency funding. Part of the allocation is dedicated to enhancing compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) at polling locations. While ADA-compliant voting booths have been acquired, many sites still require infrastructure upgrades, such as ramps and widened entrances.

Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty highlighted that ADA compliance goes beyond legal requirements; it is essential for voter equity. “Ensuring accessibility is not just about meeting standards but about creating an inclusive voting process,” she said. “This funding is a step in the right direction, but further efforts are necessary to achieve full compliance.”

The emergency funding is intended to ensure the smooth operation of the 2024 general election and subsequent events, such as chapter inaugurations and voter registration updates in 2025.

The 25th Navajo Nation Council unanimously passed emergency Legislation 0232-24, with all 14 members voting in favor. The Navajo Nation Council serves as the final authority for this legislation.

