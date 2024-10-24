25th Navajo Nation Council Appropriates Approximately $148 Million for construction and Renovation of Senior Centers Across the Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff October 24, 2024

The 25th Navajo Nation Council has approved Legislation 0135-24, allocating approximately $148 million from the Síhasin Fund to enhance senior centers throughout the Navajo Nation. This landmark legislation aims to improve elder care by renovating existing facilities, ensuring compliance with ADA standards, and building new centers to better serve Navajo elders.

Spearheaded by Delegate Danny Simpson and co-sponsored by Council Delegates Amber Kanazbah Crotty, Crystalyne Curley, Norman M. Begay, Casey Allen Johnson, Carl R. Slater, and Lester C. Yazzie, the legislation underscores a commitment to dignified and accessible elder services.

This legislation is not just about renovating buildings; it’s about respecting our elders and ensuring they have safe, welcoming spaces to receive services and engage with their communities,” said Delegate Simpson. “It represents a comprehensive commitment to improve the quality of life for our elders, addressing both immediate needs and long-term infrastructure goals.”

During the session, two significant amendments were introduced. The first revised the project scope to include a detailed breakdown of anticipated costs and upgrades for each senior center, promoting transparency and equitable fund distribution. The second amendment allowed any unspent funds to remain accessible until FY 2027, ensuring flexibility for project completion and potential delays.

Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty highlighted the importance of these amendments: “This funding is more than just financial; it’s an investment in recognizing our elders’ contributions while ensuring their safety and dignity. Our centers must foster community, health, and wellness.”

The funding will focus on upgrades at over 85 senior centers, emphasizing ADA-compliant restrooms, improved kitchen facilities, enhanced HVAC systems, and creating safer, more accessible environments. Initial renovations will start at the Crownpoint Senior Center, which will receive $450,000 for ADA-compliant restroom upgrades.

“This initiative is a testament to our dedication to improving the well-being of Navajo elders,” said Delegate Simpson. “Our work now is to ensure that this funding is used effectively, bringing meaningful change to our communities.”

The Division of Community Development (DCD) will work with the Division of Aging and Long-Term Care Support (DALTCS) to oversee project implementation. The Council has mandated regular progress reports to ensure accountability and effective fund usage, with plans to hire additional project managers and consultants to expedite renovations.

Funds will be available immediately, allowing for rapid initiation of renovation plans. The Council has also called for ongoing professional assessments to guarantee precise implementation, resource allocation, and timely project completion.

