221 New Covid-19 Cases Reported Wednesday on Navajo Nation; Death Rises to 640

Details By Native News Online Staff November 25, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 221 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 640 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 8,588 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 153,292 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 15,616, which includes 21 delayed unreported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,275

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,716

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,625

Gallup Service Unit: 2,538

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,648

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,347

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,605

Winslow Service Unit: 849

* 13 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,873 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 3,982 new cases, and Utah reported 1,781 cases.

“This Thanksgiving Day holiday, please be safe and do not hold family gatherings with anyone outside of your immediate household. By inviting guests and other relatives into your home, you are creating substantial risks for you and your family members. We have to be diligent and make good choices, which aren’t the easiest. If you need groceries or other essential items, only send one family member into the store and always remember to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid crowded areas. We can beat this virus and we will eventually, but we have a challenging road ahead before we get there. Please remain strong and continue to pray for yourselves and others,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s three-week stay-at-home lockdown is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to purchase essential items such as food and medication when essential businesses are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. Public health officials continue to urge the public not to hold in-person gatherings with non-household members on Thanksgiving Day due to COVID-19 risks. Navajo Area IHS and 638 hospitals continue to offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites this week, except for the holiday.

On Wednesday, the Nez-Lizer team, Miss Navajo Shaandiin Parrish, and World Central Kitchen distributed well over 4,265 turkeys and food boxes in the communities of Crownpoint, N.M., Window Rock, and to health care and NTUA workers.

“Be safe this Thanksgiving holiday and weekend. Please continue to practice the safety measures recommended by public health officials to protect your families and loved ones. As you celebrate, please remember all of our first responders who will be working around the clock to save lives. Please think of them before deciding whether or not to go into public. We will continue to pray for our people, especially those who are grieving the loss of a loved one during this time. Please remember that we are not alone and that we are in this struggle together and we will overcome,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1606445300080000&usg=AFQjCNHTYR5Dv-C96xkQNi7UuUjE0Ce_4A">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

