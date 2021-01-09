Currents

22 More Covid-19 Deaths Reported on Navajo Nation on Friday

Details By Native News Online Staff January 09, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 237 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 22 more deaths, which includes delayed reported deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 866 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 12,680 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 213,345 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 24,776, including 18 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,619

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,520

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,609

Gallup Service Unit: 3,974

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,333

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,342

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,801

Winslow Service Unit: 1,546

* 32 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 11,658 new cases, Utah reported 3,793, and New Mexico reported 1,645 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown begins on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (MST) until Monday, Jan. 11 at 5:00 a.m. (MST), which requires all Navajo Nation residents to remain home with the exception of essential workers and cases of emergencies.

“Everyone needs to stay home during the lockdowns, except to get essential items, cases of emergencies, or to report to work if you’re an essential worker. We have far too many people contracting Covid-19 and we are losing many of our people. As President, I am disheartened, and at times overwhelmed with grieving families and hearing of the loss of community members and I’m certain many of you are as well. I thank the majority of our people for adhering to the public health emergency orders, but we all have to do more to hold each other accountable. Too many are still putting themselves and others at unnecessary risks. Government and public safety can only do much with limited resources, so please do your part and stay home as much as possible,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Due to consistent reports of high numbers of daily Covid-19 cases, the Navajo Department of Health issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-001 on Thursday, which extends the stay-at-home order and 57-hour weekend lockdowns through Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The order is available online at: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing. For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff