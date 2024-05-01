2024 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Events Across Indian Country

Details By Kaili Berg April 30, 2024

May 5 is National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) Awareness Day, and Native communities and organizations across the Nation are gathering to draw attention to the MMIP Crisis and honor those who have been impacted the most.

The first proclamation declaring May 5 MMIP Day was issued in 2017. The date of May 5 was selected after the Montana congressional delegation persuaded the U.S. Senate to pass a resolution declaring the national day of awareness to honor the birthday of Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe who went missing on July 4, 2013.

For generations, Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit individuals and people have experienced high rates of violence and trauma caused by the devastating legacy of assimilationist policies of forced removal, boarding schools, and systemic oppression. Responding with a sense of urgency is part of our nation-to-nation obligation, according to the Administration for Native Americans.

From marches and vigils to fundraisers and art exhibitions, here is our list of MMIP Awareness Day events happening for awareness that will keep the fire burning for the missing and murdered in Indian Country.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Candlelight Vigil

Sacramento, CA

May 1, 2024

California’s First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, tribes, lawmakers and others will mark the annual remembrance with three activities on May 1 sponsored by the California Native American Legislative Caucus and its chair, Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino). The observance highlights the disproportionate case numbers of violence against Native Americans.

Two tribes have declared states of emergency because of the numbers of missing persons on their reservations: the Yurok Tribe and the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians. The Yurok Tribe took action in December 2021, and the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians issued their declaration on April 25, 2024.

2024 March for MMIP

Grand Rapids, MI

May 3, 2023

On Friday, May 3, 2024, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP), Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians will host the third March for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) through downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, to observe National MMIP Awareness Day, which is officially on May 5, 2024.

Participants are encouraged to gather at the Ah-Nab-Awen Park (220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504) to open the event at noon, listen to speakers representing the movement, and then embark on the one-mile march through downtown Grand Rapids. The event is planned to conclude at 3 p.m. Rain or shine, people from all walks of life who wish to stand in solidarity to support this movement are encouraged to join and should wear red to honor those who are missing.

National Day of Awareness for MMIW Event

Bemidji, MN

May 5, 2024

MMIW 218 will host its annual walk/run event along with a full day of activities to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. Breakout sessions, educational information and awareness-building activities will follow this year's walk/run.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Conference

Wilmington, NC

May 3-4, 2024

The national day to remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women is May 5. UNCW annually hosts a series of events to honor MMIW. In collaboration with the MMIWNC, UNCW is hosting a conference May 3-4 to highlight the ongoing issue plaguing indigenous communities and to support families impacted. The event is free and open to the public.

MMIW 5k Walk/Run

La Crosse, WI

May 5, 2024

Come join in for a meaningful event at Burns Park! Lace up your running shoes and show your support for the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women 5k. This 5K is a great way to raise awareness and honor those who have been affected. Let's run together to make a difference.

National Awareness Day for MMIW

Wilmington, NC

May 3, 2024

The National Day to remember MMIW is May 5th. To mark this important day, UNCW annually hosts a series of events to honor MMIW. Join us for this community gathering on May 3rd and 4th at the UNCW ClockTower Lounge and Amphitheater. This event will feature indigenous speakers and performers, as well as a lunch with indigenous cuisine. This event provides a safe space for healing, education, and solidarity. We encourage everyone to attend regardless of their background or knowledge on the subject.

Remembering, Honoring, Healing: Cultural Walk for MMIP

Pheonix, AZ

April 27, 2024

Join the Future Inspired Native American Leaders Youth Council for their annual awareness walk dedicated to Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP). Wear red in solidarity and bring posters, signs, and images of loved ones to honor those who are missing or have been victims of violence. The event features a 1.0 mile walk, poster-making activities, and free MMIP t-shirts for registered participants. It's a meaningful opportunity to raise awareness and support for this important cause.

MMIW/MMIP Awareness Event

Flagstaff, AZ

May 3, 2024

The NACA Lasting Indigenous Family Enrichment (L.I.F.E) Program invites you to join in for a morning of awareness and prayer, acknowledging the MMIWP epidemic's impact on Indigenous communities. Gather at the NACA Wellness Center for a Morning Prayer, Awareness Walk, and Restorative Yoga Session, with smudging available. Wear red, the symbolic color for the MMIW/MMIP movement, and feel free to wear ribbon skirts or traditional attire.

MMIW March

Santa Rosa, CA

May 7, 2024

Come together for an afternoon of community connection and action to enjoy lunch, visit and network with fellow advocates, create signs, and then march collectively to Santa Rosa City Hall. Your presence and participation are crucial as we unite to raise awareness and advocate for meaningful change.

2nd Annual MMIW Art Exhibition & Fundraiser

Sioux City, IA

May 4, 2024

Join in for the 2nd Annual MMIW Art Exhibition & Fundraiser opening on Saturday, May 4th, from 10 am to 3 pm at Focused and Framed Portrait Studio and Art Gallery, nestled within the Ho-Chunk Centre. Delight in light hors d'oeuvres as you explore the powerful artworks on display. Your attendance supports a vital cause, with proceeds directly benefiting the MMIR/MMIW Powwow in Sioux City, IA.

Red Dress Day Community Event

Oxnard, CA

April 28, 2024

Hosted by Daughters of Mother Earth, Melissa Ann Skeet (Diné [Navajo]) will be sharing her story as a keynote speaker at a community event raising awareness, education, and support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW). The event includes a free lunch, culture bearers, and a panel discussion. Fundraiser raffle tickets, MMIP t-shirts, plants, and books will be available for sale.

MMIW Rememberance Walk

Shawnee, OK

May 10, 2024

The CPN House of Hope is set to host an MMIW Remembrance Walk on the 10th of May, dedicated to honoring those who have been murdered or are missing. The ceremony will commence at 10 am, followed by the walk. All members of the community are invited to attend, extending a warm welcome to families affected by these tragedies to set up tables adorned with pictures and information about their loved ones or to bring banners and signs. Attendees are encouraged to wear red as a symbol of remembrance, with T-shirts available on a first-come, first-served basis.

MMIW Community 5k and 1 Mile Awareness Walk

Antlers, OK

May 11, 2024

This upcoming event is a community-driven initiative alongside a 5K/1M run designed to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Vendor booths will showcase a variety of offerings including products from Choctaw Entrepreneurs, beadwork, artwork, and more.

5th Annual Walk & Vigil for MMIW

Cherokee, NC

May 5, 2024

Please join in at 3:00 pm at the Oconaluftee Island Park for the 5th Annual Walk and Vigil for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. The event will open at the storyteller fire pit at the Island.

MMIW/MMIP Wallk

Mississauga, ON, Canada

May 5, 2024

This event, the MMIW/MMIP Walk, is a crucial gathering aimed at bringing attention to the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People. Scheduled to take place in Mississauga, it serves as a platform for community members to unite in support of this cause. Participants will embark on a walk, symbolizing solidarity and remembrance, while also fostering awareness and advocacy. This event provides an opportunity for individuals to show their support and solidarity with Indigenous communities impacted by these tragedies.

Red Dress Day

Dawson City, YT, Canada

May 5, 2024

The Red Dress Day event, hosted by the Dawson Women's Shelter, highlights the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Scheduled for May 5, participants are urged to wear red to symbolize solidarity. The event includes activities to honor those lost and advocate for change, providing a vital platform for community support and awareness.

MMIWG2ST NYC+ East Coast Summit

New York, NY

May 5, 2024

The MMIWG2ST NYC East Coast Summit, Vigil, and Prayer Walk, is a significant gathering aimed at honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit individuals. Attendees are invited to join in a vigil and prayer walk to raise awareness and pay respects to those affected by this crisis. This event provides a meaningful opportunity for solidarity and advocacy, bringing attention to the ongoing issues faced by Indigenous communities.

2024 Honoring the Heartbeat: Mental Health & Wellness Pow Wow

Milwaukee, WI

May 4, 2024

Honoring the Heartbeat's Mental Health & Wellness PowWow is a vibrant celebration promoting mental well-being and cultural resilience. Attendees enjoy a free dinner, dance specials with prizes, and family workshops. The event offers resources for diverse needs, from substance abuse to LGBTQAI+ support, alongside private spaces for reflection. Embracing a drug- and alcohol-free atmosphere, it fosters safety and inclusivity for all ages.

Film Screening: Murdered & Missing in Montana

Milwaukee, WI

May 2, 2024

Join in for a thought-provoking Film Screening hosted by GLIIHC. Dive into compelling narratives and powerful storytelling that shed light on indigenous experiences and cultural heritage. This event provides a platform for community engagement and dialogue, fostering deeper understanding and appreciation. Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate indigenous voices through the lens of cinema.

Wrap the Capitol in Red

Madison, WI

May 7, 2024

Wrap the Capitol in Red, hosted by GLIIHC, is a symbolic gathering aimed at raising awareness and advocating for indigenous rights and issues. Participants will come together to adorn the Capitol in red fabric, representing solidarity and resilience in the face of challenges. This event serves as a visual reminder of the ongoing struggles and triumphs of indigenous communities, inviting allies to stand in support. Join us as we amplify indigenous voices and demand justice for all.

