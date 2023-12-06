fbpx
2023 White House Tribal Nations Summit Underway in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON  —  The third White House Tribal Nations Summit of the Biden-Harris administration is underway at the Department of the Interior in the nation's capital.

Hundreds of tribal leaders from across the United States are in attendance, along with leaders of national Native American organizations, including the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), Native American Rights Fund (NARF), National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), and the National Indian Child Welfare Association.

U.S. Department of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) addressed the attendees virtually because she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday and is isolating in compliance with CDC guidelines.

President Joe Biden will address the summit on Wednesday afternoon.

 

