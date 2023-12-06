2023 White House Tribal Nations Summit Underway in Washington, DC

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert December 06, 2023

WASHINGTON — The third White House Tribal Nations Summit of the Biden-Harris administration is underway at the Department of the Interior in the nation's capital.

Hundreds of tribal leaders from across the United States are in attendance, along with leaders of national Native American organizations, including the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), Native American Rights Fund (NARF), National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), and the National Indian Child Welfare Association.

U.S. Department of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) addressed the attendees virtually because she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday and is isolating in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland

President Joe Biden will address the summit on Wednesday afternoon.

More Stories Like This

Together, we can educate, enlighten, and empower. November is celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month.” At Native News Online, we amplify Native voices and share our relatives’ unique perspectives every day of the year. We believe every month should celebrate Native American heritage.

If you appreciate our commitment to Native voices and our mission to tell stories that connect us to our roots and inspire understanding and respect, we hope you will consider making a donation this month to support our work. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication and access to our quarterly Founder’s Circle meetings and newsletter. Donate Free Newsletter