2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit Set for November 30 & December 1

Details By Native News Online Staff October 22, 2022

The White House announced on Friday that the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit will officially take place on November 30 and December 1.

The scheduled summit is the second White House Tribal Nations Summit hosted by the Biden administration. During the 2020 presidential campaign, then candidate Joe Biden promised to continue the White House tribal nations conferences held for eight years during the Obama administration’s two terms in office.

The summit will feature panel discussions and listening sessions with high level administration officials on tribal priorities.

Here is the statement announcing the Summit released by the White House on Friday:

“The President will host the next White House Tribal Nations Summit on November 30 and December 1 at the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C.

Since taking office, the President has prioritized strengthening Nation-to-Nation relationships, honoring trust and treaty obligations with federally-recognized Tribes, and advancing Tribal sovereignty and self-determination. Through the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, the Administration is also making historic investments in Tribal communities. Building on the 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit, this year’s Summit will be an opportunity for Tribal leaders to engage directly with senior administration officials on implementation of these key priorities, new policies, and other important issues facing Tribal communities.”

