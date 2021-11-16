2021 Vine Deloria Jr Theological Symposium to Examine Intersection of Indian Boarding Schools and Christian Education

Details By Native News Online Staff November 16, 2021

The all-virtual 2021 Vine Deloria Jr Theological Symposium at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago (LSTC), presenters will examine the intersection of Indian boarding schools and theological/Christian education as well as the work being done across the United States to bring truth and healing. The two-day symposium will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Register here for the online symposium on Nov. 16 and 17. Events will also be livestreamed on LSTC's Facebook page. An event flier is also available.

The first night of the symposium features a keynote address by the Rev. Dr. R. Guy Erwin (Osage), president of United Lutheran Seminary, Philadelphia, Pa. The lecture takes place live Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. Central time on Zoom.

In this lecture, Erwin will take a closer look at the intersection of Indian boarding schools and theological/Christian education.

New to this year’s symposium are Learning Lunches. At noon Nov. 16, Christine Diindiisi McCleave (Anishinaabe), CEO, National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, leads ‘An Introduction to Indian Boarding Schools in the United States.’

On Nov. 17, the Learning Lunch with Kim Smith (Dine), INihi Ké Baa' (For Our Relatives) and Indigenous Goddess Gang, is a discussion on ‘Creation and Climate Justice.’ The Vine Deloria Jr. Theological Symposium is adding a climate justice session each year.

Rev. Manuel Retamoza (Cherokee), pastor of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, San Diego, Calif., will be the guest preacher for worship Nov. 17 at 11:15 a.m.

The 2021 Vine Deloria Jr. Theological Symposium concludes Nov. 17 with a 7 p.m. panel presentation with Patsy Whitefoot (Yakama), elder, educator and consultant, and boarding school survivor; and Deborah Parker (Tulalip Tribes), director of policy and advocacy, National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

Other+Wise is a co-sponsor of the symposium.

