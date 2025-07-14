13 Democratic Members of Congress Push to Restore Report on MMIP Crisis

Details By Native News Online Staff July 14, 2025

Thirteen Democratic lawmakers are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to reinstate the Not Invisible Act Commission Report on its website. The report, which contained vital findings and recommendations regarding the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) crisis, was unexpectedly removed following the implementation of a recent executive order—effectively erasing years of essential research and community testimony.

Representatives Sharice Davids (D-KS), whos is tribal citizen of the Ho Chunk Nation, and Gwen Moore (D-WI) led a group of their colleagues in this effort.

The Not Invisible Act Commission Report was taken down in response to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which mandated the elimination of all federal government policies and initiatives related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA).

In their letter to the DOJ, the Members underscored the significance of the report, stating:

“The Not Invisible Act Commission was composed of Tribal leaders, law enforcement, federal partners, service providers, and survivors, all of whom contributed to meaningful recommendations for the DOJ and Department of the Interior (DOI) on how to address violence against American Indians and Alaska Natives. The Commission conducted seven in-person field hearings and one multi-day virtual national hearing, gathering input from over 260 individuals. Many were survivors or family members of victims. Their lived experiences were foundational to the report’s recommendations and are critical to understanding and responding to the MMIP crisis. This landmark report reflects months of rigorous data collection and testimony from across the country.”

The Members also expressed deep concern over the report’s removal on February 18, 2025. The 212-page document, titled Not One More, was taken down in response to President Trump’s executive order, Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government (“Defending Women”). The lawmakers emphasized that the work of the Not Invisible Act Commission does not promote gender ideology or extremism and is fully compliant with the relevant sections of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) memo addressing the order.

They further stressed the report’s importance, particularly given the disproportionate rates of violence experienced by Indigenous people—especially women—and the ongoing underreporting of MMIP cases.

“Indigenous people experience some of the highest rates of violence in the United States. According to the DOJ’s National Institute of Justice, 84.3% of Native women and 81.6% of Native men have experienced violence in their lifetime. Yet systemic issues—such as racial misclassification and strained relationships between tribal governments and outside law enforcement—continue to hinder accurate data collection and reporting of MMIP cases.”

The Members concluded their letter with a firm call to action:

“We urge the DOJ to immediately restore public access to the Not Invisible Act Commission Report. Its removal obstructs the path to long-overdue justice and undermines efforts to confront and resolve the MMIP crisis. Publicly accessible data is critical—it helps identify patterns of disappearance and death, informs community and law enforcement responses, and guides policymaking. Without this report, we lose one of our most powerful tools in the pursuit of justice.”

