113 Native Americans Will be Participating in the Democratic Convention

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The big party was supposed to take place in Milwaukee this week. Instead, the Democratic National Convention will be held virtually because of COVID-19 concerns. Among the Democratic National Convention participants, representing 37 different states, 113 are American Indians or Alaska Natives.
The two Democratic congresswomen, Rep. Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) from New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District and Rep. Sharice Davids from Kansas’s 3rd Congressional District, are delegates.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Ojibwe) will serve as a delegate for the state’s Democratic Party’s standing committee.
Yvette Joseph-Fox (Colville Confederated Tribes), who has attended five previous Democratic party conventions and this year serves as Biden national delegate representing the Washington State 5th Congressional District.
“I agree with Joe Biden. If we give Trump four more years in the White House, he will forever alter the character of this nation. We simply cannot let that happen. During the Democratic National Convention, I will be listening to the messages and the facts, with the resolve to encourage citizens of Eastern Washington to vote for Joe Biden on Nov. 3, 2020,” Joseph-Fox told Native News Online.
For Francis Harjo (Paiute-Shoshone), this is the first time he will serve as a delegate. A guest at three previous Democratic National Conventions, he feels honored to be selected as a delegate.
“Our delegation is proceeding as if we are onsite by having virtual pre-convention meetings with special speakers. I've prepared my living room to be my Oklahoma section for this convention. Although we can't gather together as a delegation in Milwaukee, I'm sure all delegates are just as excited as me,” Harjo said.
“It's a very special honor to be a delegate representing your district and taking an active role in shaping history for our country. It's also very special to me being a Native and one of several Native delegates. I believe there are five Native delegates from Oklahoma. I'll be participating at the virtual convention just as if I'm actually inside the Convention Hall,” Harjo continued.
Raina Thiele (Dena'ina Athabascan and Yup'ik), a former White House associate director of Intergovernmental Affairs in the Obama administration, has served on the DNC platform committee, which is responsible for drafting and approving the DNC policy platform for 2020.
Thiele says sitting at the table is essential for Native people to ensure the party is sensitive and supportive of treaty and sovereign rights in Indian Country.
“I believe it’s imperative that Native people are at the table for all DNC and political party business. It’s amazing what we can achieve when our priorities are represented,” Thiele told Native News Online.
After the convention is over, the job to reclaim for Democrats begins in earnest.
“As Democrats, we have to persuade hundreds of Native Americans, Hispanics, and youth to turn out to vote. I truly believe our Native votes will make the difference in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. Here in Washington state, we had 35 percent more Native votes in our most recent primary than in previous elections,” Joseph-Fox said.
She is hopeful her contributions will make a difference for the Biden-Harris ticket on Nov. 3.
Democratic National Convention Schedule
CLICK HERE for a complete schedule of the Democratic National Convention.
Watch Party
CLICK HERE to sign up for the Indian Country for Biden watch party.
Here is a complete list of Native Americans who are participating in this week’s Democratic National Convention:
Native American Convention Participants
ALABAMA
Pledged PLEO
Virginia Applebaum - Joe Biden delegate
Automatic Unpledged Delegates
DNC Members Mr. Clinton Daughtrey - Joe Biden delegate
Mr. Unzell Kelley - Joe Biden delegate
ALASKA
Pledged District-Level
Dr. Felisa Wilson - Joe Biden delegate
Automatic Unpledged Delegates DNC Members
Charles (Chuck) Degnan - Uncommitted delegate
Alternate Pledged At-Large
Robert Starbard - Joe Biden delegate
Standing Committee Members
Raina Thiele - Joe Biden delegate, member of Platform Committee
ARIZONA
Pledged District-Level
Lynn Cordova - Joe Biden delegate
April Ignacio - Bernie Sanders delegate
Stephen Roe Lewis - Joe Biden delegate
Delegation Page
James Baker
ARKANSAS
Pledged District-Level
Tamara Hood - Joe Biden delegate
Catherine Norvell - Michael Bloomberg delegate
Alternate Pledged At-Large
Heidi Davis - Joe Biden delegate
CALIFORNIA
Pledged District-Level
Troy Corley - Bernie Sanders delegate
Gurdeep Kaur - Bernie Sanders delegate
John Ornelas - Joe Biden delegate
Desirèe Rojas - Bernie Sanders delegate
Pledged At-Large
Dallas Fowler - Joe Biden delegate
Mark Macarro - Joe Biden delegate
Ramon Montano Marquez - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged District-Level
Jillynn Molina-Williams - Bernie Sanders delegate
Standing Committee Members
Morning Star Gali - Joe Biden delegate
COLORADO
Pledged PLEO
Richard HENSON - Joe Biden delegate
Standing Committee Members
Michael Connor - Joe Biden delegate
DEMOCRATS ABROAD
Alternate Pledged At-Large
Maria Allgaier - Joe Biden delegate
FLORIDA
Pledged District-Level
Michael Shuster - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged At-Large
Matthew Killen - Joe Biden delegate
Alternate Pledged District-Level
Stacey Carter - Joe Biden delegate
GEORGIA
Automatic Unpledged Delegates
DNC Members
Mr. Daniel Halpern - Uncommitted delegate
Standing Committee Members
Mr. Daniel Halpern - Uncommitted delegate
HAWAII
Delegation Page
Mr Michael Golojuch
IDAHO
Automatic Unpledged Delegates
DNC Members
Paulette Jordan - Uncommitted delegate
ILLINOIS
Pledged District-Level
Georgia de la Garza - Bernie Sanders delegate
Pledged At-Large
Mary Smith - Joe Biden delegate
INDIANA
Pledged District-Level
Mr Phil Mullins - Joe Biden delegate
IOWA
Standing Committee Members
Christina Blackcloud - Joe Biden delegate, Credentials Committee
KANSAS
Pledged District-Level
Mackenzie Borland - Bernie Sanders delegate
Ms. Carole Cadue-Blackwood - Joe Biden delegate
Automatic Unpledged Delegates
Democratic Representative
Congresswoman Sharice Davids - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged At-Large
Ruth Kerr - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged District-Level
Megan Smith - Bernie Sanders delegate
Alternate Pledged At-Large
Mx. Matthew Bear-Fowler - Elizabeth Warren delegate
MARYLAND
Pledged District-Level
Dr. Michelle Alexander - Joe Biden delegate
Gene Counihan - Joe Biden delegate
Automatic Unpledged Delegates
DNC Members
Honorable Keith Harper - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged At-Large
Adriyanna Andreus - Joe Biden delegate
Standing Committee Members
Honorable Keith Harper - Joe Biden delegate, Credentials Committee
MASSACHUSETTS
Pledged District-Level
Mr. Jared Hicks - Bernie Sanders delegate
Pledged At-Large
Jeannette Rivera - Joe Biden delegate
MICHIGAN
Pledged District-Level
Julie Dye - Bernie Sanders delegate
Odessa Weidner - Bernie Sanders delegate
MINNESOTA
Pledged District-Level
Joel Heller - Joe Biden delegate
Mark Stroessner - Joe Biden delegate
Standing Committee Members
Peggy Flanagan - Joe Biden delegate, Platform Committee member
MISSOURI
Pledged District-Level
Debra Gunn - Joe Biden delegate Pledged PLEO
Rebecca Genevieve Williams - Joe Biden delegate
Automatic Unpledged Delegates
DNC Members
Honorable Curtis Wylde - Uncommitted delegate
Pledged At-Large
Emily Weber - Joe Biden delegate
Delegation Page
Tara Logan
MONTANA
Pledged District-Level
Amber Lamb - Joe Biden delegate
Standing Committee Members
Donavon Hawk - Joe Biden delegate
NEVADA
Pledged District-Level
Chris Roberts - Bernie Sanders delegate
Pledged At-Large
Elizabeth Mercedes Krause Marcos - Joe Biden delegate
NEW MEXICO
Pledged District-Level
Bernadette Vadurro - Joe Biden delegate
Automatic Unpledged Delegates
Democratic Representative
Representative Deb Haaland - Uncommitted delegate
NORTH CAROLINA
Pledged PLEO
Chris Hardee - Joe Biden delegate
Wendy May - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged At-Large
Margaret Wells - Joe Biden delegate
Alternate Pledged At-Large
Mister Edwin Garcia-Arzola - Joe Biden delegate
Standing Committee Members
Crystal Cavalier - Joe Biden delegate
NORTH DAKOTA
Pledged District-Level
Cesar Alvarez - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged PLEO
Representative Ruth Buffalo - Bernie Sanders delegate
OKLAHOMA
Pledged District-Level
Mr. Francis Harjo - Joe Biden delegate
Ms. Kathrene Hewett - Joe Biden delegate
Ms. Helen Kusek - Bernie Sanders delegate
Ms. Judy Moore - Michael Bloomberg delegate
Ms. Debra Proctor - Joe Biden delegate
Automatic Unpledged Delegates
DNC Members
Ms. Kalyn Free - Uncommitted delegate
OREGON
Pledged District-Level
Valdez Bravo - Bernie Sanders delegate
Pledged At-Large
Kate White Horse - Joe Biden delegate
Standing Committee Members
Carina Miller - Joe Biden delegate
PENNSYLVANIA
Automatic Unpledged Delegates
DNC Members
Peggy Grove - Uncommitted delegate
SOUTH CAROLINA
Pledged PLEO
Jeannette "Jeni" Atchley - Joe Biden delegate
SOUTH DAKOTA
Delegation Chair
Kellen Returns From Scout - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged District-Level
Remi Bald Eagle - Bernie Sanders delegate
Alexandra Frederick - Bernie Sanders delegate
Kellen Returns From Scout - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged PLEO
Boyd Gourneau - Joe Biden delegate
TENNESSEE
Pledged At-Large
Dianne Carlisle - Joe Biden delegate
TEXAS
Pledged District-Level
Ms. Mary Hamm - Michael Bloomberg delegate
Honorable Tammie Hartgroves - Joe Biden delegate
Emily Mustafaa - Bernie Sanders delegate
Mr. Gabriel Ortiz - Joe Biden delegate Ralph Torres Joe Biden Male CD - 09
Jordan Villarreal - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged PLEO
Dr. Anjelita Cadena - Joe Biden delegate
Ariel Gonzalez - Joe Biden delegate
Coretta Graham - Joe Biden delegate
Jocabed Marquez - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged At-Large
Deborah Gressett - Joe Biden delegate
Shelby Rodrigues - Joe Biden delegate
Standing Committee Members
Jocabed Marquez - Joe Biden delegate
UTAH
Standing Committee Members
Angela Romero - Joe Biden delegate
VIRGINIA
Pledged District-Level
Corey Barton - Joe Biden delegate
WASHINGTON
Pledged District-Level
Charles Adkins - Bernie Sanders delegate
Ms. Bunny Hatcher - Bernie Sanders delegate
1957 Yvette Joseph-Fox - Joe Biden delegate
Mr. Julian F. Saucedo Wheeler - Joe Biden delegate
Automatic Unpledged Delegates
DNC Members
Mr. Rion Ramirez - Joe Biden delegate
Pledged At-Large
Mathew Tomaskin - Joe Biden delegate
Alternate Pledged At-Large
Ms. Deborah Parker - Joe Biden delegate
Standing Committee Members
Ms. Deborah Parker - Joe Biden delegate
Platform
Mr. Rion Ramirez - Joe Biden delegate
Mathew Tomaskin - Joe Biden delegate
Credentials Delegation Page
Ms. Anjali Narula
WISCONSIN
Pledged District-Level
Erin Ford - Bernie Sanders delegate
Miss Jasmine Neosh - Bernie Sanders delegate
Justice Peche - Bernie Sanders delegate
Pledged At-Large
Ms. Ada Deer - Joe Biden delegate
Ronald Martin - Joe Biden delegate
WYOMING
Standing Committee Members
Lynnette Grey Bull - Joe Biden delegate
Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.
Founded in 2011 as a one-man endeavor by our current publisher Levi Rickert, Native News Online has become one of the largest and most-read Indigenous news organizations in the country. And we aim to keep growing, and to continue rigorously covering some of the most defining stories of our time — from the Indigenous fight against the fossil fuel industry to America’s response to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation.
Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change.