113 Native Americans Will be Participating in the Democratic Convention

Details By Native News Online Staff August 17, 2020

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The big party was supposed to take place in Milwaukee this week. Instead, the Democratic National Convention will be held virtually because of COVID-19 concerns. Among the Democratic National Convention participants, representing 37 different states, 113 are American Indians or Alaska Natives.

The two Democratic congresswomen, Rep. Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) from New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District and Rep. Sharice Davids from Kansas’s 3rd Congressional District, are delegates.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Ojibwe) will serve as a delegate for the state’s Democratic Party’s standing committee.

Yvette Joseph FoxYvette Joseph-Fox (Colville Confederated Tribes), who has attended five previous Democratic party conventions and this year serves as Biden national delegate representing the Washington State 5th Congressional District.

“I agree with Joe Biden. If we give Trump four more years in the White House, he will forever alter the character of this nation. We simply cannot let that happen. During the Democratic National Convention, I will be listening to the messages and the facts, with the resolve to encourage citizens of Eastern Washington to vote for Joe Biden on Nov. 3, 2020,” Joseph-Fox told Native News Online.

For Francis Harjo (Paiute-Shoshone), this is the first time he will serve as a delegate. A guest at three previous Democratic National Conventions, he feels honored to be selected as a delegate.

“Our delegation is proceeding as if we are onsite by having virtual pre-convention meetings with special speakers. I've prepared my living room to be my Oklahoma section for this convention. Although we can't gather together as a delegation in Milwaukee, I'm sure all delegates are just as excited as me,” Harjo said.

“It's a very special honor to be a delegate representing your district and taking an active role in shaping history for our country. It's also very special to me being a Native and one of several Native delegates. I believe there are five Native delegates from Oklahoma. I'll be participating at the virtual convention just as if I'm actually inside the Convention Hall,” Harjo continued.

Raina Thiele (Dena'ina Athabascan and Yup'ik), a former White House associate director of Intergovernmental Affairs in the Obama administration, has served on the DNC platform committee, which is responsible for drafting and approving the DNC policy platform for 2020.

Thiele say s sitting at the table is essential for Native people to ensure the party is sensitive and supportive of treaty and sovereign rights in Indian Country.

“I believe it’s imperative that Native people are at the table for all DNC and political party business. It’s amazing what we can achieve when our priorities are represented,” Thiele told Native News Online.

After the convention is over, the job to reclaim for Democrats begins in earnest.

“As Democrats, we have to persuade hundreds of Native Americans, Hispanics, and youth to turn out to vote. I truly believe our Native votes will make the difference in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. Here in Washington state, we had 35 percent more Native votes in our most recent primary than in previous elections,” Joseph-Fox said.

She is hopeful her contributions will make a difference for the Biden-Harris ticket on Nov. 3.

Democratic National Convention Schedule

CLICK HERE for a complete schedule of the Democratic National Convention.

Watch Party

CLICK HERE to sign up for the Indian Country for Biden watch party.

Here is a complete list of Native Americans who are participating in this week’s Democratic National Convention:

Native American Convention Participants

ALABAMA

Pledged PLEO

Virginia Applebaum - Joe Biden delegate

Automatic Unpledged Delegates

DNC Members Mr. Clinton Daughtrey - Joe Biden delegate

Mr. Unzell Kelley - Joe Biden delegate

ALASKA

Pledged District-Level

Dr. Felisa Wilson - Joe Biden delegate

Automatic Unpledged Delegates DNC Members

Charles (Chuck) Degnan - Uncommitted delegate

Alternate Pledged At-Large

Robert Starbard - Joe Biden delegate

Standing Committee Members

Raina Thiele - Joe Biden delegate, member of Platform Committee

ARIZONA

Pledged District-Level

Lynn Cordova - Joe Biden delegate

April Ignacio - Bernie Sanders delegate

Stephen Roe Lewis - Joe Biden delegate

Delegation Page

James Baker

ARKANSAS

Pledged District-Level

Tamara Hood - Joe Biden delegate

Catherine Norvell - Michael Bloomberg delegate

Alternate Pledged At-Large

Heidi Davis - Joe Biden delegate

CALIFORNIA

Pledged District-Level

Troy Corley - Bernie Sanders delegate

Gurdeep Kaur - Bernie Sanders delegate

John Ornelas - Joe Biden delegate

Desirèe Rojas - Bernie Sanders delegate

Pledged At-Large

Dallas Fowler - Joe Biden delegate

Mark Macarro - Joe Biden delegate

Ramon Montano Marquez - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged District-Level

Jillynn Molina-Williams - Bernie Sanders delegate

Standing Committee Members

Morning Star Gali - Joe Biden delegate

COLORADO

Pledged PLEO

Richard HENSON - Joe Biden delegate

Standing Committee Members

Michael Connor - Joe Biden delegate

DEMOCRATS ABROAD

Alternate Pledged At-Large

Maria Allgaier - Joe Biden delegate

FLORIDA

Pledged District-Level

Michael Shuster - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged At-Large

Matthew Killen - Joe Biden delegate

Alternate Pledged District-Level

Stacey Carter - Joe Biden delegate

GEORGIA

Automatic Unpledged Delegates

DNC Members

Mr. Daniel Halpern - Uncommitted delegate

Standing Committee Members

Mr. Daniel Halpern - Uncommitted delegate

HAWAII

Delegation Page

Mr Michael Golojuch

IDAHO

Automatic Unpledged Delegates

DNC Members

Paulette Jordan - Uncommitted delegate

ILLINOIS

Pledged District-Level

Georgia de la Garza - Bernie Sanders delegate

Pledged At-Large

Mary Smith - Joe Biden delegate

INDIANA

Pledged District-Level

Mr Phil Mullins - Joe Biden delegate

IOWA

Standing Committee Members

Christina Blackcloud - Joe Biden delegate, Credentials Committee

KANSAS

Pledged District-Level

Mackenzie Borland - Bernie Sanders delegate

Ms. Carole Cadue-Blackwood - Joe Biden delegate

Automatic Unpledged Delegates

Democratic Representative

Congresswoman Sharice Davids - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged At-Large

Ruth Kerr - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged District-Level

Megan Smith - Bernie Sanders delegate

Alternate Pledged At-Large

Mx. Matthew Bear-Fowler - Elizabeth Warren delegate

MARYLAND

Pledged District-Level

Dr. Michelle Alexander - Joe Biden delegate

Gene Counihan - Joe Biden delegate

Automatic Unpledged Delegates

DNC Members

Honorable Keith Harper - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged At-Large

Adriyanna Andreus - Joe Biden delegate

Standing Committee Members

Honorable Keith Harper - Joe Biden delegate, Credentials Committee

MASSACHUSETTS

Pledged District-Level

Mr. Jared Hicks - Bernie Sanders delegate

Pledged At-Large

Jeannette Rivera - Joe Biden delegate

MICHIGAN

Pledged District-Level

Julie Dye - Bernie Sanders delegate

Odessa Weidner - Bernie Sanders delegate

MINNESOTA

Pledged District-Level

Joel Heller - Joe Biden delegate

Mark Stroessner - Joe Biden delegate

Standing Committee Members

Peggy Flanagan - Joe Biden delegate, Platform Committee member

MISSOURI

Pledged District-Level

Debra Gunn - Joe Biden delegate Pledged PLEO

Rebecca Genevieve Williams - Joe Biden delegate

Automatic Unpledged Delegates

DNC Members

Honorable Curtis Wylde - Uncommitted delegate

Pledged At-Large

Emily Weber - Joe Biden delegate

Delegation Page

Tara Logan

MONTANA

Pledged District-Level

Amber Lamb - Joe Biden delegate

Standing Committee Members

Donavon Hawk - Joe Biden delegate

NEVADA

Pledged District-Level

Chris Roberts - Bernie Sanders delegate

Pledged At-Large

Elizabeth Mercedes Krause Marcos - Joe Biden delegate

NEW MEXICO

Pledged District-Level

Bernadette Vadurro - Joe Biden delegate

Automatic Unpledged Delegates

Democratic Representative

Representative Deb Haaland - Uncommitted delegate

NORTH CAROLINA

Pledged PLEO

Chris Hardee - Joe Biden delegate

Wendy May - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged At-Large

Margaret Wells - Joe Biden delegate

Alternate Pledged At-Large

Mister Edwin Garcia-Arzola - Joe Biden delegate

Standing Committee Members

Crystal Cavalier - Joe Biden delegate

NORTH DAKOTA

Pledged District-Level

Cesar Alvarez - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged PLEO

Representative Ruth Buffalo - Bernie Sanders delegate

OKLAHOMA

Pledged District-Level

Mr. Francis Harjo - Joe Biden delegate

Ms. Kathrene Hewett - Joe Biden delegate

Ms. Helen Kusek - Bernie Sanders delegate

Ms. Judy Moore - Michael Bloomberg delegate

Ms. Debra Proctor - Joe Biden delegate

Automatic Unpledged Delegates

DNC Members

Ms. Kalyn Free - Uncommitted delegate

OREGON

Pledged District-Level

Valdez Bravo - Bernie Sanders delegate

Pledged At-Large

Kate White Horse - Joe Biden delegate

Standing Committee Members

Carina Miller - Joe Biden delegate

PENNSYLVANIA

Automatic Unpledged Delegates

DNC Members

Peggy Grove - Uncommitted delegate

SOUTH CAROLINA

Pledged PLEO

Jeannette "Jeni" Atchley - Joe Biden delegate

SOUTH DAKOTA

Delegation Chair

Kellen Returns From Scout - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged District-Level

Remi Bald Eagle - Bernie Sanders delegate

Alexandra Frederick - Bernie Sanders delegate

Kellen Returns From Scout - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged PLEO

Boyd Gourneau - Joe Biden delegate

TENNESSEE

Pledged At-Large

Dianne Carlisle - Joe Biden delegate

TEXAS

Pledged District-Level

Ms. Mary Hamm - Michael Bloomberg delegate

Honorable Tammie Hartgroves - Joe Biden delegate

Emily Mustafaa - Bernie Sanders delegate

Mr. Gabriel Ortiz - Joe Biden delegate Ralph Torres Joe Biden Male CD - 09

Jordan Villarreal - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged PLEO

Dr. Anjelita Cadena - Joe Biden delegate

Ariel Gonzalez - Joe Biden delegate

Coretta Graham - Joe Biden delegate

Jocabed Marquez - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged At-Large

Deborah Gressett - Joe Biden delegate

Shelby Rodrigues - Joe Biden delegate

Standing Committee Members

Jocabed Marquez - Joe Biden delegate

UTAH

Standing Committee Members

Angela Romero - Joe Biden delegate

VIRGINIA

Pledged District-Level

Corey Barton - Joe Biden delegate

WASHINGTON

Pledged District-Level

Charles Adkins - Bernie Sanders delegate

Ms. Bunny Hatcher - Bernie Sanders delegate

1957 Yvette Joseph-Fox - Joe Biden delegate

Mr. Julian F. Saucedo Wheeler - Joe Biden delegate

Automatic Unpledged Delegates

DNC Members

Mr. Rion Ramirez - Joe Biden delegate

Pledged At-Large

Mathew Tomaskin - Joe Biden delegate

Alternate Pledged At-Large

Ms. Deborah Parker - Joe Biden delegate

Standing Committee Members

Ms. Deborah Parker - Joe Biden delegate

Platform

Mr. Rion Ramirez - Joe Biden delegate

Mathew Tomaskin - Joe Biden delegate

Credentials Delegation Page

Ms. Anjali Narula

WISCONSIN

Pledged District-Level

Erin Ford - Bernie Sanders delegate

Miss Jasmine Neosh - Bernie Sanders delegate

Justice Peche - Bernie Sanders delegate

Pledged At-Large

Ms. Ada Deer - Joe Biden delegate

Ronald Martin - Joe Biden delegate

WYOMING

Standing Committee Members

Lynnette Grey Bull - Joe Biden delegate

