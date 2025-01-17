VP of Internal Operations

Details

Title: VP of Internal Operations

Reports to: President

Position: Full-Time, Exempt

Location: Oregon City; hybrid

Salary: $120,000-$135,000/year

Benefits: PTO, health, vision, dental, retirement

About Willamette Falls Trust

Our mission is to champion and sustain an exceptional Willamette Falls experience that offers year-round

connection to the grandeur of the Falls, historic and cultural interpretation, healthy habitat, public open

spaces and elevates Tribal voices and interests in the Falls and its waterway.

Willamette Falls Trust is dedicated to the development of an exceptional Willamette Falls experience,

open to the public. The Trust works with Indigenous communities with connections to the Falls, including

the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Confederated Tribes of The Umatilla Indian Reservation, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and the

greater Portland urban Indigenous community to ensure their voices and experiences are represented at the falls.

About You

You are a dynamic and collaborative leader who thrives in complex, fast-paced environments. With a strong background in operations and project management, you excel at developing systems and processes that drive organizational success. You are a strategic thinker who knows how to balance operational efficiency with mission alignment, and you take pride in creating a workplace culture that fosters inclusion, adaptability, and excellence.

Your leadership is rooted in a deep commitment to culturally relevant practices and a keen sense of integrity. You have a proven ability to work effectively with diverse communities, including Indigenous groups and other historically marginalized populations. Your approach is both innovative and detail-oriented, allowing you to navigate ambiguity, manage competing priorities, and deliver results that support long-term organizational goals.

You bring expertise in financial management, human resources, compliance, and IT systems, ensuring that internal operations run smoothly while supporting organizational growth. Whether managing complex projects, overseeing capital campaigns, or collaborating with contractors and staff, you are results-driven and always focused on advancing the mission. Your exceptional organizational and communication skills, combined with a team-player attitude, make you an invaluable leader who inspires confidence and trust.

The Position

Reporting to the President, the Vice-President of Internal Operations manages all internal functions of the Willamette Falls Trust. This includes oversight of Finance, HR, Project Management, Contractor Engagement, and Organizational Systems.

The VP of Internal Operations will bring the technical and managerial sophistication needed to

conduct complex project management and prepare organizational systems in a manner that enhances the Trust’s mission. This position works collaboratively with the Trust’s leadership, staff and board, and key contractors and vendors to conduct all project management associated with projects at Willamette Falls, including west-side developments around Moore’s Island.

The ideal candidate will have strong experience in rapid-growth settings, with a preference for experience in nonprofits relying on philanthropic support and Indigenous communities.

Responsibilities

Systems Development & Information Technology:

Develop and implement organizational systems and procedures that ensure operational excellence across functions. Systems include but are not limited to budget and financial management, integration of financial and philanthropy processes, procurement, human resources, information technology, compliance, facilities, and risk management.

Responsible for procurement of supplies, materials, equipment, and inventory management.

Ensure ongoing monitoring and implementation of contracts.

Ensure staff members understand the procedures and have the resources to operate effectively.

Support IT needs, including managing IT assets, assisting staff with IT issues as able, and serving as the main touchpoint.

Coordinate technology implementation (planning, procurement, and training).

Financial Management:

Utilizing contract bookkeeping/financial service to oversee:

- The creation and administration of the annual operational budgets, campaign budgets, and construction budgets. Regularly monitor expenses.

- All accounts payable and receivable; Review all operational invoices and ensure they are submitted for payment.

An annual third-party review or audit. Work closely with the Vice President of Development and Communications to ensure gifts are properly tracked and allocated; reconcile QuickBooks with donor CRM.

Manage investments under the direction of the board Finance Committee.

Manage and reconcile monthly organizational expenses and petty cash funds.

Attend and support 6-12 Trust fundraising events annually.

Project Management:

Manage and coordinate critical functions with key contractors to advance projects, such as legal and design contractors

Engage and collaborate with the fundraising team to ensure the Campaign Plan is aligned with the project plan and organizational capacity.

Prepare the organization for project success by adapting operational practices and systems.

Provide updates, reports, and briefings to key constituencies, including board and campaign volunteers, staff leadership, and project and campaign contractors.

Human Resources:

Serve as human resource administrator as it relates to employee information and benefits.

Maintain all employee files; update required HR paperwork and data systems.

Oversee payroll administration (currently under contract with Rippling).

Plan and review compensation actions.

Manage staff levels, wages, hours, contract labor.

Define company policies and implement training.

Monitor internal HR systems and ensure operational efficiency and compliance.

Facilities & Compliance:

Manage, track, report, and complete all necessary compliance reporting to the Local, State, Federal, and Tribal constituencies to ensure the Trust’s compliance, including fire, life, and safety regulations and procedures implementation for the well-being of all staff.

Analyze processes and implement changes to workflow, employee and space requirements, and equipment layout.

Run and maintain a safe, healthy work, and injury/accident-free workplace environment by establishing, following, and enforcing standards and procedures, and complying with legal regulations.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree Required. Degree in Business, Operations Management, or related field preferred.

3+ years of operational leadership experience required; 5+ years preferred.

Proven complex project management experience.

Proven work experience as an operations manager or similar role in a $1M+ organization.

Proven experience with payroll, and accounting systems, including fund-stream and philanthropic accounting.

Experience with communities that have been marginalized and/or within Indigenous and ethnic/culturally diverse communities.

Experience with public-private partnerships.

Experience in capital campaigns, fundraising, or fundraising CRMs.

Ability to pass a criminal background check.

Highly proficient in Google Workspace and Microsoft Office suite.

Working Conditions

This is a hybrid position. Occasional evening or weekend work is required to carry out events and meetings. Occasional travel is required largely within the region (Oregon and Washington) to participate in and facilitate donor meetings, events, and professional development training. Work can be fast-paced with multiple projects and objectives in motion and will sometimes require moderate physical activity. Some activities may require moving up to 50 lbs.

Salary & Benefits

$120,000-$135,000/year, plus benefits (health, vision, dental insurance, retirement)

3 weeks PTO, floating holidays, generous parental leave, flexible schedule

Willamette Falls Trust is committed to improving its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and

fostering an environment where all people are welcome. We encourage applications from a diverse pool

of applicants. Willamette Falls Trust provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and

applicants. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Application Instructions

Nonprofit Professionals Now is pleased to be working with Willamette Falls Trust to fill this key leadership position. All applications must include a resume and cover letter and will be reviewed by the application deadline.

We are focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce. If you’re excited about this position but do not meet all the qualifications listed, we still encourage you to apply.

Submit information to: https://apptrkr.com/5938778

Application deadline: February 9, 2025