Be a Good Relative: Know the facts about clinical trials

Details By The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® January 27, 2025

For generations, Native peoples have been pioneers in medicine, carefully testing traditional healing practices to benefit our communities. Today, as we face rising cancer rates in Indian Country, we must bring together this ancestral wisdom with modern clinical trials to create solutions for our people.

While cancer survival rates are improving for many Americans, our Native communities face a troubling reality: early-onset cancers and specific types of cancer show concerning upward trends in American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities. Just as our ancestors ensured treatments were safe and effective for everyone, modern clinical trials can help develop cancer therapies that work for Native people.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) invites Native American and Alaska Native community members to join a free webinar on February 28, 2025, that explores how clinical trials can serve as a pathway to healing and hope. Whether you're facing cancer yourself, supporting a loved one, or want to learn more about advancing cancer care in Indian Country, this event will help you understand how clinical trials work and their role in developing effective treatments.

Dr. Colin Weeks, MD, Ph.D. Dr. Colin Weekes, MD, Ph.D., one of the featured speakers, brings extensive experience in cancer research and treatment, particularly in working with diverse communities. Native StoryLab spoke with Dr. Weekes about the upcoming webinar and the importance of ensuring clinical trials benefit Native communities. This interview has been edited for clarity.

Understanding Clinical Trial Phases Clinical trials progress through four main phases before a new treatment becomes widely available. These phases together make up the drug approval process, which ensures that new treatments are safe and effective before they are released to the broader public. Phase 1: First testing in patients

Focus on safety and dosing

Often targets specific types of cancer or genetic markers Phase 2: Tests effectiveness in specific patient groups

Looks for consistent benefits

Involves more patients than Phase 1 Phase 3: Largest trials

Compares new treatment to current standard care

Usually required for FDA approval Phase 4: Occurs after FDA approval

Monitors safety in general population

Checks long-term effects

Partnership for Native American Cancer Prevention. Sources: National Comprehensive Cancer Network, Urban Indian Health Institute

How can clinical trials help address the rising cancer death rates among Native American and Alaska Native people?

Clinical trials play a crucial role in improving outcomes for Native American communities by increasing early intervention and access to effective treatments. When more Native American patients participate in clinical trials, they benefit from better healthcare experiences and potentially improved outcomes.

Additionally, the involvement of Native American communities in clinical trials fosters trust in healthcare systems, encouraging others to seek medical care. This creates a positive cycle where the population becomes more engaged with healthcare, ultimately leading to healthier outcomes for the community.

How do family and community support help Native patients participating in clinical trials?

Patients and their families play a crucial role in understanding and navigating the clinical trial process. Family support is essential, whether it's traveling to trial sites or understanding the implications of participation.

What concerns or misconceptions do patients often have about clinical trials?

A frequent question is whether patients will receive a placebo instead of actual treatment. Others worry their care might differ or be inferior compared to standard treatments. Education on how clinical trials work helps clarify these concerns.

How can Native patients balance traditional healing practices with clinical trials?

Currently, clinical trials have rigid protocols that can make it challenging to accommodate traditional medicine and cultural practices. Trials must limit the use of other substances that might interact with the drug being tested, which can conflict with Native American healing traditions. The challenge lies in balancing scientific requirements with cultural and personal needs. Greater understanding and mutual respect between researchers and patients are essential, including offering culturally appropriate alternatives while maintaining trial integrity. Supporting patients in a way that respects their cultural background, while ensuring trial standards are met, is crucial for fostering trust and inclusivity in medical research.

Why is diverse representation in clinical trials important for developing effective cancer treatments?

Historically, clinical trial participants in the U.S. have primarily been Caucasian individuals from middle- to higher-income backgrounds. This lack of diversity limits our understanding of how cancer treatments work across different populations. Modern cancer care increasingly relies on targeting specific genetic mutations, and these mutations, along with immune system responses, can vary by ethnicity and background. For example, if a trial only includes participants from a population that lacks the immune profile a drug targets, researchers may conclude the drug is ineffective when it might work well in another group.

For more information or to register for the free webinar, please visit the NCCN website.