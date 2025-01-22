Leveraging Partnerships for Tribal-Owned Project Success

Details By Bay Bank January 20, 2025

When it comes to funding Tribal-owned projects, Bay Bank is more than just a lender—it’s a trusted partner.

Tribal-owned businesses face unique challenges in securing financing. Navigating these complexities requires a banking partner who understands the nuances of Indian Country and excels at identifying the right financial solutions. At Bay Bank, we collaborate with customers to stack multiple funding sources, ensuring projects have the resources they need to succeed.

“Not only can we provide funding directly from Bay Bank, but we are also highly skilled in working with other lenders to co-fund Tribal projects,” said Bay Bank President Jeff Bowman. “We leverage partnerships with nonprofit organizations, such as Native American CDFIs, and collaborate with other Native-owned banks when larger funding needs arise. By combining these resources, we create cost-effective financing solutions tailored to each project.”

Creative Solutions for Complex Projects

Finding the right financing package for a project can be overwhelming, but having an experienced banking partner makes all the difference. “As a Native-owned bank, we bring years of experience working in Indian Country and a deep understanding of Tribal enterprises,” Bowman added.

Our commitment to innovation and flexibility sets Bay Bank apart from mainstream banks. Recently, Bay Bank approved financing for a grant-funded Tribal project in which the federal grant was structured as a reimbursable grant. This meant the Tribe had to complete the project before receiving grant funds. To solve this challenge, Bay Bank provided a short-term bridge loan, ensuring the Tribe had the necessary funds upfront. Once the grant was reimbursed, the loan was fully repaid.

“To properly serve Tribal-owned projects, we prioritize creative, customized solutions,” Bowman explained. “That’s what we do at Bay Bank—we find ways to make things work.”

Building Trust, Delivering Results

A solid, long-term relationship with the right bank is a critical factor in the success of any Tribal-owned project. “Continuity with our customers wins the day. It’s all about relationships and trust,” Bowman said.

Bay Bank excels by focusing on three core principles:

Communication – Building strong, trusting relationships with customers.

– Building strong, trusting relationships with customers. Timing – Understanding and managing project timelines, from grant applications to funding approvals.

– Understanding and managing project timelines, from grant applications to funding approvals. Connections – Leveraging a broad network of partners to find the best funding solutions, even when initial options fall short.

With these elements in place, Bay Bank ensures a smoother financing process, helping our customers focus on building and expanding their businesses.

“We want our customers to have a great experience with us. Building a new project or expanding a business can be stressful, and we’re here to remove the worries around financing,” Bowman said. “When our customers succeed, our communities thrive—and that’s the heart of what we do.”

At Bay Bank, we stand for your future.

ABOUT BAY BANK

Bay Bank has a long and proud history of standing for its customers’ future. Founded in 1995, the Oneida Nation became the bank’s sole owner in 2000. The bank’s operations, policies and locally focused mission were enhanced after the purchase as Bay Bank provided more federally funded programs to directly assist tribal members. In addition, Bay Bank and the Oneida Nation developed unique mortgage and entrepreneurial programs to assist Oneidas in obtaining housing and starting business ventures. Today, Bay Bank has assets of $200 million and a dedicated team of 32 employees with two convenient locations for customers in the Greater Green Bay area, as well as a branch office in Keshena, which opened in January 2021. Bay Bank is the only Greater Green Bay bank to offer the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 184 Indian Home Loan Guarantee Program. Learn more at BayBankGB.com.