SENIOR REPORTER, Native Culture

Details

Native News Online seeks an experienced and passionate Senior Reporter to lead editorial coverage for a three-year, grant-funded project called “Cultivating Culture: Indigenous Food and Language Project.” This full-time position will involve in-depth reporting on two critical areas facing Indian Country: food sovereignty and Native language revitalization.

Title: Senior Reporter, Native Culture

Organization: Native News Online

Reports to: Brian Edwards, co-founder, associate editor

Location: Remote

Position Summary: Native News Online seeks an experienced and passionate Senior Reporter to lead editorial coverage for a three-year, grant-funded project called “Cultivating Culture: Indigenous Food and Language Project.” This full-time position will involve in-depth reporting on two critical areas facing Indian Country: food sovereignty and Native language revitalization.

The Senior Reporter will work independently and collaboratively with a dynamic team — including Founder and Editor Levi Rickert, Associate Editor Brian Edwards and a project editor — to produce impactful stories that reflect the challenges, innovations, and successes emerging from tribal communities. This role requires a strong commitment to cultural accuracy, journalistic integrity, and community-focused storytelling. Candidates must be willing to travel to conduct on-the-ground reporting in Native communities.

Key Responsibilities:

Editorial Coverage:

Lead daily news coverage and feature stories focused on food sovereignty and language revitalization efforts in Indigenous communities.

Conduct in-depth interviews with key leaders, community members, and experts to gather insights and stories.

Research and write investigative and solutions-focused stories that highlight tribal sovereignty, food security, and language preservation.

Stay up-to-date with federal, state, and tribal policy changes related to food sovereignty and language revitalization, offering analysis and timely updates.

Provide editorial leadership in a team environment, working alongside photographers, multimedia specialists, and freelancers to produce engaging content.

On-the-Ground Reporting:

Travel to tribal communities for immersive, on-the-ground reporting to capture authentic perspectives and document the real-world impact of food sovereignty and language preservation initiatives.

Use multimedia tools to document stories, including photography, audio, and video, for a comprehensive storytelling approach.

Foster relationships with tribal leaders, community activists, and Indigenous organizations to gain access to important sources and perspectives.

Collaboration & Content Development:

Collaborate closely with the project’s editorial team to ensure editorial goals align with the broader vision of the Cultivating Culture initiative.

Support the creation of multimedia content, including podcasts, livestreams, and social media content, to accompany written stories.

Actively engage with the Native News Online team to brainstorm and develop new story ideas, keeping a focus on innovative approaches to food sovereignty and language revitalization.

Cultural Sensitivity & Authenticity:

Ensure the highest standards of cultural sensitivity and accuracy in all content, reflecting Indigenous perspectives and honoring tribal sovereignty and cultural practices.

Work closely with Indigenous community leaders and experts to ensure that stories reflect community values and needs.

Collaborate with local Native freelancers and contributors to provide diverse, authentic perspectives in reporting.

Community Engagement:

Participate in relevant conferences, webinars, and events to share insights from your reporting and engage with key stakeholders in food sovereignty and language revitalization.

Work with Indigenous and mainstream media partners to amplify reporting and ensure broader visibility of key issues and initiatives.

Assist in public outreach, responding to community inquiries, and engaging with readers through comments and social media.

Required Qualifications:

5+ years of experience in journalism or reporting, with a focus on Indigenous issues, food systems, or language preservation.

Proven experience in long-form storytelling, investigative reporting, and multimedia content creation (audio, video, photography).

Strong understanding of Indigenous communities, food sovereignty, and Native language revitalization efforts.

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain relationships with Indigenous communities, tribal leaders, and organizations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a keen attention to detail and a strong commitment to accuracy.

Experience with project management, including meeting deadlines, coordinating with internal teams, and managing reporting logistics.

Ability to work independently and as part of a remote team in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Willingness to travel extensively to cover these topics on the ground.

Compensation:

Competitive base salary with a benefits package including health insurance, retirement matching, and performance-based incentives.

Opportunity for growth based on editorial and project successes.

To Apply: Submit a cover letter, resume, and at least three appropriate writing samples to Brian Edwards (bedwards [at] indiancountrymedia.com). Please include a brief summary of your experience reporting on Indigenous communities and how you approach culturally sensitive topics in your work. Qualified Indigenous candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.