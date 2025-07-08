SENIOR DIRECTOR: INDIAN EDUCATION PROGRAMS

Purpose: The Senior Director of Indian Education provides leadership, direction and guidance to District leadership, departments and schools in a systemic effort to design and implement high quality, culturally relevant academic instruction and education programming for the District’s Native American students, parents and families. This is achieved through alignment with the Districts Strategic Plan and Goals and Guardrails. The Senior Director is the primary District liaison to tribes and/or nations and ensures authentic tribal consultation and collaboration. They also are the principle liaison for Native organizations, foundations and other Native community partnerships and collaboratives. The Senior Director oversees the Indian Education Department, including personnel, budget, professional development and all other departmental managerial functions. The Senior Director works with APS’ Department of Federal Programs, Finance and other key district departments on compliance with local, state and federal Native regulations and programs ensuring the district is meeting timelines, providing accurate information, fiscal accountability, and evidence of practice. The Senior Director may serve on district leadership teams, committees and/or task forces and works in collaboration with other district auxiliary, academic and student support departments.



ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Essential Functions. An individual in this role must be able to perform the following functions with or without reasonable

accommodation:

Develops and directs departmental goals and objectives, operations and processes aligning with the District’s Strategic P Plan and Goals and Guardrails to specifically meet the unique academic and social emotional needs of APS Native American students, parents and families.

Oversees the Indian Education Department, which includes supervision of personnel, budget, professional development and all other departmental managerial functions.

Serves as the District’s key liaison to tribes and/or nations on matters related to Native American education, including overseeing and implementing Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs), developing and executing authentic tribal consultation and creating an overall climate of partnership and collaboration.

Serves as the District’s liaison with city, county, state and federal agencies, as well as higher education institutions, on matters related to Native American students, parents and families to support high quality, culturally relevant Native American education.

Serves as the District’s liaison with the Native American community and organizations to provide authentic opportunities for partnership and collaboration.

Guides and advises APS leadership and administration on matters regarding Native American education, including policy and procedural directives that directly impact Native American students, parents and families.

Organizes and facilitates Indian Parent Committees for each District Indian Education program as required by federal regulations.

Works with APS’ Office of Federal Programs and other key district departments to maintain compliance of District Indian Education programs and funding with local, state and federal regulations and programs (JOM, Title VI, Native American State Funding) including submission of all application materials, providing accurate information and data, budget, and evidence of practice.

In collaboration with APS departments, such as Teaching and Learning and Language and Cultural Equity, develops, reviews and oversees innovative academic practices and methods that meet the need of Native American learners.

Establishes and monitors methods for improving instructional and learning systems for Native American students using best practice methods.

Working in consultation with tribes and/or nations, implements and/or expands American Indigenous language programs. In collaboration with schools, identifies opportunities for Native American culturally relevant education programming for all students.

Develops and supervises the implementation and maintenance of procedures for collecting Indian student information required by the District and federal regulations

Ensures confidentiality of all documentation and conversations.



Duties. All duties are standard and apply to all Albuquerque Public Schools employees.

Complies with state-approved Code of Ethics of the Education Profession, APS employee handbook, employment contract and upholds and enforces rules, administrative directives and regulations, school board policies, and local, state and federal regulations.

Articulates and facilitates the implementation of the mission and values of the Albuquerque Public Schools.

Safeguards confidentiality of privileged information.

Prepares and maintains accurate and complete records and reports as required by law, state directives, District policy and administrative regulations.

Shares the responsibility for the supervision and care of District inventory, proper and safe use of facilities, equipment and supplies, and reports safety hazards promptly.

Maintains professional relationships and works cooperatively with employees, the community and other professionals.

Maintains professional competence through District mandated, individual and staff training, in-service educational activities and self-selected professional growth activities.

Attends and/or conducts staff meetings and participates on committees within areas of responsibility.

Performs other tasks related to area of responsibilities as requested or assigned by an immediate supervisor.



PREFERRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES AND EXPERIENCE:

Preferred Knowledge, Skills & Abilities.

Master’s degree or advanced training in education or related field.

Valid New Mexico Administrative license.

Demonstrated experience implementing innovative and best practices in Native American K-12 education.

Demonstrated track record working with Native American families and community outreach.

Demonstrated track record of implementing and overseeing Native American academic and educational programs.

Knowledge and understanding of the unique, personal, economic, social, linguistic and cultural backgrounds of Albuquerque Public Schools’ staff, students, families and communities, with a focus on Native American students, parents and families.

Demonstrated track record of making competent and informed determinations and judgements on a range of confidential and/or sensitive issues





REQUIREMENTS:

Required Education, Licenses, Certifications, & Experience.

Bachelor’s degree in education or related field.

Eight years of experience working with tribes and/or nations through consultation and collaboration.

Eight years of experience overseeing local, state and federal educational grants and programs.

Eight years of progressive experience directing and managing departments and personnel.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in diverse communities.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize, organize and coordinate multiple projects.





