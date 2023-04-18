Native News Online Staff Reporter

Details

Native News Online has an immediate opening for a full-time staff reporter. We are seeking a passionate and energetic journalist to join our team as a staff reporter covering daily news in Indian Country. This position offers the right candidate the opportunity to work from our Michigan office or remotely.

American Indian or Alaska Native candidates with 1-2 years of journalism experience or a college degree in journalism or communications are encouraged to apply. We will provide training and mentoring in journalism and offer competitive pay, benefits, and a flexible work environment.

As a daily reporter, your responsibilities will include:

Working closely with our editors to identify important news stories

Monitor social media, newswires and other sources of information

Internet research on issues, policy, and news that affect Native Americans

Follow-up reporting via phone, email, teleconferencing or in-person

Write daily news stories with the reader’s perspective in mind

Identify photography for stories and write captions

Maintain notes and audio recordings of interviews

Work with editorial team to produce social media postings on stories

Abide by journalism’s ethics and codes

Attend bi-weekly newsroom meetings (virtually)

Requirements and skills:

Experience as a reporter

Portfolio of published articles or newscasts

Ability to gather, write and edit news

Broad knowledge of headlines

Excellent communication and active listening skills

Integrity and morality

If you're interested in applying, please send an introductory email, your resume and writing samples to [email protected].