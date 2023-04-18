Native News Online Staff Reporter

- Details
Native News Online has an immediate opening for a full-time staff reporter. We are seeking a passionate and energetic journalist to join our team as a staff reporter covering daily news in Indian Country. This position offers the right candidate the opportunity to work from our Michigan office or remotely.
American Indian or Alaska Native candidates with 1-2 years of journalism experience or a college degree in journalism or communications are encouraged to apply. We will provide training and mentoring in journalism and offer competitive pay, benefits, and a flexible work environment.
As a daily reporter, your responsibilities will include:
- Working closely with our editors to identify important news stories
- Monitor social media, newswires and other sources of information
- Internet research on issues, policy, and news that affect Native Americans
- Follow-up reporting via phone, email, teleconferencing or in-person
- Write daily news stories with the reader’s perspective in mind
- Identify photography for stories and write captions
- Maintain notes and audio recordings of interviews
- Work with editorial team to produce social media postings on stories
- Abide by journalism’s ethics and codes
- Attend bi-weekly newsroom meetings (virtually)
Requirements and skills:
- Experience as a reporter
- Portfolio of published articles or newscasts
- Ability to gather, write and edit news
- Broad knowledge of headlines
- Excellent communication and active listening skills
- Integrity and morality
If you're interested in applying, please send an introductory email, your resume and writing samples to [email protected].
12 years of Native News
This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.