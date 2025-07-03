Construction Project Manager Apache Corners

- Details
Position Title: Construction Project Manager
Location: Apache Corners Project Site in Payson, AZ
Reports To: Apache Corners Board of Directors
Employment Type: Full-time
About the Apache Corners Project:
Apache Corners (www.Apache Corners.com) is an ambitious construction initiative aimed at developing a mixed-use complex that includes residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. This high-profile project requires a seasoned Construction Project Manager to lead
and oversee all phases of development, ensuring it is completed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Project Planning and Management:
o Develop and implement comprehensive project plans, schedules, and budgets.
o Define project scope, goals, and deliverables in collaboration with stakeholders.
o Oversee all aspects of the construction process, from pre-construction to project closeout.
2. Team Leadership:
o Lead and coordinate the efforts of architects, engineers, subcontractors, and site crews.
o Foster a culture of safety, collaboration, and excellence on-site.
o Provide regular updates to project stakeholders, including senior
management and clients.
3. Budget and Cost Control:
o Monitor project expenditures and ensure adherence to the approved budget. o Identify and address potential cost overruns and recommend value engineering solutions.
o Prepare financial reports and forecasts as required.
4. Quality Assurance and Compliance:
o Ensure all construction activities meet regulatory requirements, building codes, and quality standards.
o Conduct regular site inspections to monitor progress and adherence to specifications.
o Address and resolve any construction-related issues promptly.
5. Risk Management:
o Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies.
o Handle unforeseen challenges effectively to minimize project delays.
6. Documentation and Reporting:
o Maintain detailed project documentation, including contracts, change orders, and progress reports.
o Provide clear and concise updates to stakeholders.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, or a related field. • Minimum of 7 years of experience in construction project management, with at least 3 years managing large-scale projects.
- Proficiency in construction management software (e.g., Procore, Buildertrend) and Microsoft Office Suite.
- Strong knowledge of construction methods, materials, and regulations. • Excellent leadership, communication, and organizational skills.
- PMP, CCM, or equivalent certification is preferred.
- OSHA certification is a plus.
Skills and Competencies:
- Proven ability to manage multiple stakeholders and competing priorities. • Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills.
- Familiarity with contract negotiation and management.
- Commitment to safety and quality assurance.
What We Offer:
- Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
- Comprehensive benefits package, including health, dental, and retirement plans. • Professional development opportunities.
- A dynamic and supportive work environment.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates should submit their resume, cover letter, and references to [email protected] with the subject line: "Construction Project Manager - Apache Corners Project." Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Join Us:
Be part of a transformative project and make a lasting impact at Apache Corners. We’re looking for a leader who’s ready to take on challenges and deliver exceptional results. Apply today!
