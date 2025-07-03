Construction Project Manager Apache Corners

Details

Position Title: Construction Project Manager

Location: Apache Corners Project Site in Payson, AZ

Reports To: Apache Corners Board of Directors

Employment Type: Full-time

About the Apache Corners Project:

Apache Corners (www.Apache Corners.com) is an ambitious construction initiative aimed at developing a mixed-use complex that includes residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. This high-profile project requires a seasoned Construction Project Manager to lead

and oversee all phases of development, ensuring it is completed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Project Planning and Management:

o Develop and implement comprehensive project plans, schedules, and budgets.

o Define project scope, goals, and deliverables in collaboration with stakeholders.

o Oversee all aspects of the construction process, from pre-construction to project closeout.

2. Team Leadership:

o Lead and coordinate the efforts of architects, engineers, subcontractors, and site crews.

o Foster a culture of safety, collaboration, and excellence on-site.

o Provide regular updates to project stakeholders, including senior

management and clients.

3. Budget and Cost Control:

o Monitor project expenditures and ensure adherence to the approved budget. o Identify and address potential cost overruns and recommend value engineering solutions.

o Prepare financial reports and forecasts as required.

4. Quality Assurance and Compliance:

o Ensure all construction activities meet regulatory requirements, building codes, and quality standards.

o Conduct regular site inspections to monitor progress and adherence to specifications.

o Address and resolve any construction-related issues promptly.

5. Risk Management:

o Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies.

o Handle unforeseen challenges effectively to minimize project delays.

6. Documentation and Reporting:

o Maintain detailed project documentation, including contracts, change orders, and progress reports.

o Provide clear and concise updates to stakeholders.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, or a related field. • Minimum of 7 years of experience in construction project management, with at least 3 years managing large-scale projects.

Proficiency in construction management software (e.g., Procore, Buildertrend) and Microsoft Office Suite.

Strong knowledge of construction methods, materials, and regulations. • Excellent leadership, communication, and organizational skills.

PMP, CCM, or equivalent certification is preferred.

OSHA certification is a plus.

Skills and Competencies:

Proven ability to manage multiple stakeholders and competing priorities. • Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Familiarity with contract negotiation and management.

Commitment to safety and quality assurance.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

Comprehensive benefits package, including health, dental, and retirement plans. • Professional development opportunities.

A dynamic and supportive work environment.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit their resume, cover letter, and references to [email protected] with the subject line: "Construction Project Manager - Apache Corners Project." Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Join Us:

Be part of a transformative project and make a lasting impact at Apache Corners. We’re looking for a leader who’s ready to take on challenges and deliver exceptional results. Apply today!