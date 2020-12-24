Montana Awards $350,000 in Grants to Native-Owned Businesses

- Details
By Native News Online Staff
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana has awarded $350,000 in grants to 34 Native-owned businesses to support the growth of small businesses in each of the eight tribal nations in the state.
The Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant program within the Montana Department of Commerce will distribute the funds. The program invests in start-ups or expanding Native-owned businesses throughout the state.
Each business will receive between $3,750 and $14,000 and must provide matching funds.
The following 34 entrepreneurs and small business owners will share $350,000 in Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grants:
Blackfeet Tribe
Border Package Pick-up (Babb)
Glacier Drip Mobile Coffee Shop (Babb)
Paula’s All Occasion Gifts (Browning)
Skunkcap Painting (Cut Bank)
Sunshine Woman Creations (East Glacier)
Chippewa Cree Tribe
E and E Tire Repair (Box Elder)
Nate’s Gona Fix It (Havre)
Rebekah Jarvey (Havre)
Binary Computer Repair (Pablo)
Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes
Cahoon Construction & Fire (Charlo)
Crash & Burn Auto (Moiese)
Blue Bay Trading Post (Polson)
Flathead Raft Company (Polson)
Total Screen Design Inc. (Polson)
Crow Tribe
Metal Solutions (Billings)
Bomb-Cha'achik (Pryor)
Diamond Hanging 7 Guest Ranch (Pryor)
River Bend Lodge (St. Xavier)
Fort Belknap Assiniboine and Gros Ventre Tribes
Against All Odds (Billings)
KillEagle Construction (Dodson)
Fetters Garage (Fort Belknap Reservation area)
EH Excavation (Hays)
Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes
Redgrave Education Services (Billings)
Redbyrd Designs (Glasgow)
Turcotte Food Bus (Wolf Point)
Whatever Construction (Wolf Point)
Little Shell Chippewa Tribe
Fry Bread Fusion (Billings)
McGillis Alignment Repair (Black Eagle)
TS Cattle Processing Company (East Glacier)
MJL Properties (Havre)
Northern Cheyenne Tribe
Roxy's Rockin Coffee Shop (Ashland)
Rosebud Tipi Campground (Busby)
Josh Sioux Welding (Lame Deer)
Mike’s Tool Box (Lame Deer)
