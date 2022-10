WATCH: Ho-Chunk Artist Talks About Being Named a 2022 MacArthur ‘Genius’ Fellow

Tags

Details By Jenna Kunze October 15, 2022

NEW BUFFALO, Mich.—Sky Hopinka (Ho-Chunk Nation) was named a 2022 MacArthur 'Genius' Fellow on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Native News interviewed him just after the announcement.

Hopinka is a filmmaker, photographer, and poet whose work centers around personal positions of Indigenous homeland and landscape. He's also a professor of film at Bard College in upstate New York.

News of his award—which comes with a no-strings $80,000–broke while he was attending the Association on American Indian Affairs annual repatriation conference.

"I've heard there's a genius among us," Shannon O'Loughlin, chief executive of AAIA proclaimed, ushering Hopinka to the front of a 200-person room to congratulate him.

Native News Online's Jenna Kunze, who was at the 3-day conference in New Buffalo, Mich., spoke with Hopinka just hours after the anouncement. He talked about his work, what’s next, and what this award means for him. In short: "freedom."

WATCH the interview below.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter