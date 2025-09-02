Turtle Island Remembers Graham Greene

September 02, 2025

Beloved First Nations actor Graham Greene (Oneida) walked on yesterday at the age of 73.

Greene began acting in the 1970s. His breakthrough role came when he starred alongside Kevin Costner in Dances With Wolves (1990), for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Greene's five-decade-long career spanning nearly 40 films and television roles established him as a luminary whose profound influence on Indigenous representation in film and television paved the way for generations of Native actors, writers and filmmakers.

As news broke yesterday of Greene's passing, tributes to the actor poured in from across Turtle Island.

Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet and Nimíipuu), Actress

Graham Greene was one of the best to ever do it. He lived on the screen in an absolutely unparalleled way. He made everything he was in better. Funnier. Deeper. Memorable.

It's hard to find any suitable words to express what his work meant, but his impact is unparalleled and expansive.

I wish I could have met him. I probably would have thanked him.

I was told he was sharp and funny and he worked right up to the end. Like the legend he is.

Travel well, Mr. Greene. My love and condolences to all those who love you.

Sterlin Harjo ( Seminole), Filmmaker

Rest easy Graham. It's been a real pleasure working with you, Unc. A real one if there ever was. He was happy to be in Tulsa with us recently doing what he loved to do. Cehecares Till the next one Mvtooo

Sterlin Harjo, known for projects like Reservation Dogs, has been part of a new generation influenced by trailblazers like Greene. Harjo coined the phrase "Is this role Graham Greene‑worthy?" as an industry benchmark: roles must go beyond stereotypes to capture the depth, authenticity, and humanity Greene embodied.

Gil Birmingham (Comanche), Actor

"My heart is broken. We have lost a man of incredible talent who made a positive impact on Native representation in film, inspiring a new generation of Native actors. His great heart was only matched by his wickedly funny sense of humor. My prayers are with his family and friends. Journey on, Graham, R.I.P. #GrahamGreene"

Billy Mills (Oglala Sioux Tribe), Olympic Gold-Medalsit

"I was saddened by Graham Greene's passing. I first met him in 1983 during the filming of Running Brave starring Robby Benson.

I was very impressed with the talent he displayed. Watching his acting career blossom was inspiring and I believe he challenged many to pursue their dreams and to be the best they could be.

To Graham on your journey home:

Faster, Higher, Stronger and with God's Speed."

Pat and Billy Mills

Tom Jackson (Cree), Actor

"I never spent enough time enjoying Graham's company. I wasn't necessarily a best friend to him, but he was a best friend to me... He was an epitome of the business. It's an honor to be able to speak about Graham."

Mo Brings Plenty (Oglala Lakota), Actor

Graham Greene will always be an inspiration. He opened many doors for us and showed the world that we have the abilities to portray ourselves as Tribal People and that makes him legendary. Thank you for all that you have done for us in the film business. Rest in Peace Graham.

Kevin Costner, Actor and Filmmaker

A few things come to mind when I think of Graham Greene and our time together on Dances With Wolves.

I think of how willing he was to learn the Lakota language. I think of my joy when I heard that his work on the film was recognized with an @theacademy Awards nomination. And I think of this scene in particular, when he was able to establish so much about the relationship between Dunbar and the natives with so few words. He was a master at work and a wonderful human being.

I’m grateful to have been witness to this part of his lasting legacy. Rest in peace, Graham.

Lou Diamond Phillips, Actor

Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Graham Greene at only 73. From Wolf Lake to Longmire, we had a beautiful friendship," he wrote. "An Actor’s Actor. One of the wittiest, wiliest, warmest people I’ve ever known. Iconic and Legendary. RIP, My Brother.

Bear McCreary, Composer

I got to score so many wonderful scenes with the iconic #GrahamGreene on #Defiance. He inspired us all so much. #RIP to a true legend.

Richard Roeper, Critic

Rest well to Graham Greene, a trailblazing and versatile actor who could quietly but commandingly pocket a scene. Such a force in “Dances with Wolves,” “Thunderheart,” “Die Hard with a Vengeance” — and “Wind River,” one of the best films of 2017. RIP.

Julie Benz, Actress

I’ll always treasure my time working with Graham Greene on Defiance. He had such grace, strength, and depth both on screen and off. I learned so much from him and will carry those lessons with me. Sending love to his family and friends. Rest peacefully, Graham

Tony Tost, Filmmaker

Graham Greene was a fantastic actor & an absolute class act. I was very lucky to work with him on LONGMIRE, where he brought world-weary gravitas & wry humor to a small guest role that we kept expanding over seasons to fit the huge talent inhabiting it. Farewell to a quiet great.

Robert Patrick, Actor

Heartbroken to hear Graham Greene has passed. I had the privilege of working with him on The Outer Limits… I loved that man! Absolute legend.

