Tlingit Hunter and Artisan Heather Douville Shares Cultural Traditions in New MeatEater Series “Our Way of Life”

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert October 21, 2025

Tlingit hunter, fisherwoman, and artisan Heather Douville (Shank’weidi Wolf Clan), known by her traditional name Kootink', is using modern media to carry forward cultural traditions.

Born and raised on Alaska’s Prince of Wales Island, Douville has built a digital following through her honest and grounded storytelling, sharing her experiences hunting, sewing furs, processing traditional foods, and living in close relationship with the land and sea.

Her newest project, Our Way of Life (Haa Kusteeyí), marks her debut in long-form storytelling with the popular outdoor brand MeatEater.

The series, which premiered this fall, follows Douville and her father through the Tlingit seasons of harvest, featuring traditional practices such as seal hunting and processing, herring spawn, salmon smoking, and handcrafted halibut hook carving.

Native News Online spoke with Douville about her journey, her collaboration with MeatEater, and what it means to share her community’s story on her own terms.

Tell me a little bit about yourself and what inspired you to start what you’re doing today?

My tradition. So I did that, and I left and went down to what we call the Lower 48, and I was gone for quite some time. But there’s always been this pull to come home, and this has just always felt like home. After about nine or ten years of being gone, I started that journey of growing, and I did. It began when I was 28.

I had always sewn skins from the time I was a kid. I learned how to sew skins when I was eight. I returned during the colder months, which is a more dormant period for all of us. I got out some skins and furs that my dad had gifted me and started sewing again. I asked him to teach me how to hunt, and that’s really where the journey began.

I’m a late bloomer. During the last ten years, I’ve grown so much and hope to always be a student. During that time, I wasn’t active on social media at all, but after about four or five years, I decided to sign up for Instagram and started posting the things my dad taught me and all the different harvest seasons. There was no goal other than sharing. My dad is such a treasure and a wealth of knowledge, and part of our values is to be generous and share knowledge.

I just wanted to share that in case it could help somebody else reconnect or learn. It did, and surprisingly it grew so fast. I’ve always kept my social media page aligned with what we’re doing or not doing.

There are times I don’t post for weeks or months, and other times I post every day. It just depends on how I feel. Maintaining that balance is really important; it always needs to stay grounded in the purpose of why I started it.

With Our Way of Life, what inspired you to bring the series to life, and why now?

There have been opportunities presented to me through other avenues, other networks, that I’ve declined in the past. This door opened with MeatEater, and it wasn’t an easy decision. I loved working for my regional tribe and my team. I honestly still feel like I’m part of that team.

It was a difficult decision, but I talked to my tribal president, my dad, some elders, people I respect, my clan, my community, and my team. They told me, “You have to do this.”

What made me decide were two things. My niece, who was 10 at the time, was watching influencers and wanting to be like them. I was watching her grow up in two worlds, helping us cut fish and deer with her dad, but also looking up to girls online who didn’t look like us or do what we do.

I didn’t do it for myself. I did it for youth, for my niece and all Indigenous youth, so they could see people like them just being who they are, celebrating and practicing their culture on platforms where we don’t have much representation.

The second reason was that, out of all the networks I spoke with, I felt MeatEater would allow me to be present in the process. I didn’t want to hand my story over for someone else to shape. I trusted my intuition that this would be different.

And I was right. MeatEater has never once asked me to be, say, or do anything other than myself.

Within the show, you share a lot of traditions with your dad. What was it like working alongside him and sharing that relationship on camera?

This is funny — I didn’t realize my dad and I had such a funny relationship until I watched the episodes. I was laughing at how we talk to each other! Anyone else could say those things and I’d be mad, but it’s my dad, so I just laugh.

It’s amazing to have these memories documented, this knowledge passed down in something tangible you can watch. Our cultures have survived through storytelling, and to actually see it happening is incredible.

There was a learning curve because usually it’s quiet on the boat — everyone just knows what to do. But for filming, we had to talk and explain things aloud.

I decided to name the show Our Way of Life, which in my language is simplified in English. It’s about preparing foods, practicing culture, sewing, weaving, and carving — it encompasses everything.

The series dives into seal hunting, herring spawn, and salmon smoking. Why was it important to feature those specific traditions?

We kicked off with traditional foods and selected topics we were okay sharing, because not everything is shareable. Some practices, especially marine mammal hunting, exist within systems not designed to support us, so it’s for federal compliance that we have to do certain things.

This was an opportunity to share a story much bigger than myself — the strength of our people practicing these ways.

How did shifting from social media to a full production with MeatEater change your approach to storytelling?

It was a learning curve, like with journalism. There are cultural differences and protocols that you just know in your community. Social media is like your personal space; you share what you want. Filming was different.

But the team made it comfortable. They respected our pace and culture.

The visuals are stunning. How did you and the team work to capture the emotion and spirit of Alaska?

Our cinematographer Maggie captures those slow, beautiful, almost ASMR-like shots. You can feel her touch in those moments. Garrett is on the boat with us, capturing everything constantly — the jokes, the quiet parts.

The balance of the crew’s skills made it work. I feel lucky; they just get it.

What do you hope non-Native audiences take away from Our Way of Life, and what do you hope it means for Indigenous viewers?

In our culture, we don’t think in terms of goals or messages. It’s less about reaching an outcome and more about being true to the process, the relationships, and the places that shaped it. The story carries its own teaching, and each viewer will have their own takeaway.

Looking ahead, how do you see Our Way of Life growing or influencing future projects that spotlight Indigenous foodways, hunting, and culture?

Personally, I don’t want to commercialize our way of life. Having these memories documented is rewarding enough.

If it grows, that’s great, but it should stay rooted and grounded in how it began. I’d love to visit other nations and uplift their stories in a way that aligns with their values.

I just don’t want it to become a “formula.” Every nation’s story is unique.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher