First Tribally Owned Gallery in Tulsa Debuts ‘Mvskokvlke: Road of Strength’

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 10, 2025

The Muscogee (Mvskoke) Nation on Saturday will celebrate the grand opening of the Mvskoke Waters Gallery, the first tribally owned art gallery in the Tulsa metropolitan area, with its inaugural exhibition, Mvskokvlke: Road of Strength.

The exhibit highlights the enduring journey of the Mvskoke people, shaped by history, community, and strength passed down through generations. “The Muscogee people have always moved forward with resilience, carrying our identity, traditions, and sovereignty with us,” said gallery organizers.

Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Mvskokvlke: Road of Strength explores the ways Mvskoke continue to uphold their sovereignty not only politically, but also through culture, language, and art. Each work reflects the deep connections the community maintains with the land, ancestors, and one another. “Despite forced removal, assimilation policies, and repeated attempts to erase our presence, our traditions and stories continue to thrive, carried forward with intention and care,” the gallery said in a statement.

Starr Hardridge's "Rainbow Across the River"

The exhibition features works by more than 20 Muscogee artists. Co-curator and Muscogee artist Bobby C. Martin called the project “an honor and a labor of love. The Muscogee Nation has long been known for its abundance of talented artists, artisans and makers. The opening of the Mvskoke Waters Gallery marks the start of a new chapter in giving voice and opportunity to our artists.”

Organizers said the exhibition is “both a reflection and a celebration of where we have been and a reaffirmation of who we are today. It is a reminder that we are still here, sovereign and strong.”

The gallery, located at Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks, will host the official grand opening of Mvskokvlke: Road of Strength on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher