The North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees

Details By Native News Online Staff January 21, 2025

The North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame (NAIAHF) has revealed its 2025 class of inductees, honoring 71 individuals and four teams for their remarkable contributions to athletics. This year’s class features 42 athletes, alongside coaches, trainers, builders, and teams, continuing the Hall of Fame’s mission to spotlight the achievements of Indigenous sports figures across North America.







Founded in 2022 by Dr. Dan Ninham (Oneida) and Susan Ninham (Red Lake Ojibwe), the NAIAHF is dedicated to celebrating the diverse and rich Indigenous sport cultures spanning 27 North American countries. The organization recognizes exemplary leadership and achievement, with the goal of inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams in athletics and beyond.

A Celebration of Legacy

The 2025 inductees join an esteemed group of previous honorees. Their stories embody resilience, excellence, and the power of representation in sports. The Hall of Fame will celebrate this year’s inductees, along with the 2024, 2023, and inaugural 2022 classes, during a banquet on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Oneida Conference Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Last year’s banquet saw a gathering of 450 guests from the U.S. and Canada, underscoring the growing recognition of the Hall of Fame’s impact.

Highlighting Excellence

This year’s class includes standout athletes like Marcus Oliveira (Menominee), Marvin Camel (Salish), Ashley Nichols (Chippewas of the Thames First Nation), and Justina Di Stasio (Cree). Teams being honored include the Haudenosaunee Nationals Women’s Box Lacrosse Team and the North Americans Men’s Team.

The full list of inductees, along with more information about their accomplishments, can be found on the NAIAHF website: www.naiahf.org.

