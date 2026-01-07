Flanagan Calls ICE Agents ‘out of control’ after Woman Killed in Minneapolis

Details By Levi Rickert January 07, 2026

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said federal immigration agents are “out of control” after a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during a large enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

“The masked agents are out of control and creating real chaos in our state,” Flanagan said in a statement responding to the killing.

The shooting sparked immediate outrage from local officials and community members.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE agents were conducting targeted immigration enforcement in a residential neighborhood when a group of people attempted to block federal officers. DHS said the woman, who was in a vehicle, “weaponized her car” in an attempt to run over officers, prompting an ICE agent to fire shots “in self-defense.” The woman was killed at the scene.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, speaking to reporters Wednesday, disputed ICE’s assertion that an agent acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting of a woman the agency said attempted to run over officers with her car.

The shooting occurred on the snow-covered Portland Avenue near East 34th Street in south Minneapolis, an area that has seen increased federal law enforcement activity in recent days.

Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Ojibwe Nation, is a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by the retirement of Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

In her statement, Flanagan condemned ICE and called for the agency to leave the state.

“ICE has committed an unspeakable act of violence today, shooting and killing a woman in South Minneapolis,” Flanagan said. “These masked agents are out of control and creating real chaos in our state. ICE must leave Minnesota immediately – before more people are hurt. In the face of their violence, let us remain peaceful, calm, and united. Minnesotans will not allow Trump and his thugs to turn our communities into war zones.”

Investigations into the shooting is ongoing.

