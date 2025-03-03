The Indigenous Fashion Show at the 2025 Reservation Economic Summit (RES) is Set for Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Dria’s Nightclub in Las Vegas

Details By Kaili Berg March 03, 2025

This year’s theme, “Elevated Elegance: The Return of Grace and Glam,” is all about celebrating Indigenous creativity and cultural expression in the fashion world.

Headlining the show is the Sky-Eagle Collection, led by Osage designer Dante Biss-Grayson. Known for merging modern couture with Indigenous storytelling, Sky-Eagle has gained recognition as a Native and veteran-owned fashion house that is reshaping the industry.

“Fashion is our canvas to tell stories of resilience, culture, and identity,” said Biss-

Grayson. “This event celebrates the brilliance of Indigenous creativity and reminds the world of the strength and beauty of our communities.”

This year’s event, produced by Cora Kay Productions, brings together a lineup of standout Native designers who are pushing boundaries and reclaiming space in the global fashion conversation.

Featured Designers Include:

Sky-Eagle Collection (Taos, NM) – A leader in Indigenous fashion, known for bold designs that blend culture and couture.

Choke Cherry Creek – Apsáalooke designer Angela Howe-Parrish brings contemporary Indigenous fashion to the forefront.

K. LOOKINGHORSE – Kayla Lookinghorse showcases Lakota and Dakota heritage through elegant, culturally rooted designs.

Brocade – Brocade Stops Black Eagle, a Crow-Mandan-Hidatsa designer, merges traditional beading with contemporary fashion.

Ay Lelum – The Good House of Design – A multi-generational Coast Salish design house creating unique, culturally rich pieces.

The Indigenous Fashion Show is a highlight of RES 2025, the leading event for Indigenous business and economic development, hosted by the National Center of American Indian Enterprise Development.

The summit attracts tribal leaders, members of Congress, business executives, and entrepreneurs, all coming together to discuss opportunities for growth in Indian Country.

For more details on RES 2025, visit their website. For sponsorships and fashion show information, check out this website for more details.

