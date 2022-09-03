Rutherford Falls Canceled after Two Seasons

Details By Native News Online Staff September 03, 2022

Peacock, NBCUniversal streaming service, announced on Friday it is canceling Rutherford Falls after two seasons. Rutherford Falls gained popularity among Native Americans for its strong Native representation.

Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe) plays Reagan Wells on Rutherford Falls alongside The Office actor, Ed Helms.

Peacock released all eight episodes of Rutherford Falls' Season 2 in June 2022.

Rutherford Falls was created by Navajo writer Sierra Teller Ornelas, Helms, and Mike Schur.

Ornela released the following statement on Friday:

“It’s been a true joy to make these two seasons of Rutherford Falls. Mike Schur, Ed Helms and I set out to make something new, real and smart — but also dumb — that made you cry and think, but also laugh when Reagan got kicked in the face or Nathan was stuffed into a coffin. Before our show — to borrow a line from Terry Thomas, played by the ridiculously talented Michael Greyeyes — ‘Native representation [was], for the most part, a hate crime.’ Which is why it’s been an honor to introduce the best of Indian Country to the masses.

We remain overwhelmed by the critical response, garnering a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score in our second season, and while we’re sad that our time at Peacock has come to an end we are immensely grateful to them for picking us up and showcasing the talents of comedy legend Ed Helms and breakout stars like Jana Schmieding, Jesse Leigh, Dana Wilson, Dallas Goldtooth, Kaniehtiio Horn, and many others. We love these characters, the world we created, and the impact it has had, and will be exploring other platforms where, hopefully, the folks of Rutherford Falls can call home.”

