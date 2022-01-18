‘Reservation Dogs’ Earns Nomination for Best New Series from Writers Guild of America

Details By Native News Online Staff January 18, 2022

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced its nominees for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards on Thursday, January 13 and “Reservation Dogs” is among the top nominees.

Reservation Dogs earned two nominations, including best new series and best episodic comedy for the show’s pilot episode—“F*ckin’ Rez Dogs”— written by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.

According to a report from Variety, “Only Murders” led this year’s WGA’s nominations with three, including best comedy, best new series and best comedy episodic. Shows with two nominations include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Loki,” “The Morning Show,” “Succession,” “Yellowjackets,” “Hacks,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons.”

The nominations from the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) include outstanding achievement in television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing during 2021. Winners will be announced at a joint 2021 Writers Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

“Reservation Dogs” received a Golden Globe nomination in December 2021 for “Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.” The FX and HULU series, co-executive produced by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, is a television comedy series that follows four Indigenous youth who attempt to get to California by stealing, robbing and saving in rural Oklahoma. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous, a first in Hollywood television history. Season one is available to stream on HULU.

