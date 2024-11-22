Q&A: Sicangu Lakota Filmmaker Yvonne Russo on Her New Hulu Series, 'Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae'

Details By Kaili Berg November 22, 2024

As Native American Heritage Month continues, Hulu’s Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae shines the spotlight on one of Indian Country’s most haunting unsolved mysteries.

Directed and produced by award-winning Sicangu Lakota filmmaker Yvonne Russo, the four-part docuseries dives into the murder of Annie Mae Aquash, a Mi’kmaq activist and a pivotal figure in the fight for Indigenous rights.

Debuting on Hulu on November 26, the series promises a compelling mix of history, justice, and the enduring fight for truth.

Aquash was a mother, teacher and revolutionary figure in the 1970s. As a member of the American Indian Movement (AIM), she fought tirelessly against systemic injustices faced by Indigenous communities.

Her assassination, shrouded in decades of mystery and silence, became a dark chapter in AIM’s history and a reflection of the struggles faced by Indigenous women. Russo’s series peels back these layers of silence, driven by the investigation of Aquash’s daughter into her mother’s death.

Premiering at the LA Skins Fest on November 23, the series is already generating buzz.Russo and executive producer Caroline Waterlow will attend the screening, offering audiences a chance to hear firsthand about the making of the series and its significance.

As a co-founder of the Akatubi Film/Music Academy and founder of the Lakota language class at NYU, Russo has dedicated her career to uplifting Native voices and ensuring that stories like Aquash’s are not forgotten.

Native News Online spoke with Russo about her journey as a director and producer and her inspiration for telling Annie Mae’s story. Russo reflected on emotional moments during production and also discussed upcoming projects, including a reboot of 1989 comedy Powwow Highway and her ongoing commitment to amplifying Indigenous voices through film.

Can you tell me about yourself and what inspired your career path?

I’ve been working as a producer and director in the entertainment industry for years. I started independently in 1994 with my first feature, Naturally Native. It was fully produced by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe of Connecticut and featured Irene Bedard, Valerie Red-Horse, and Kimberly Norris Guerrero. The film premiered at Sundance and was shown across Indian Country and in Landmark theaters.

I later worked for National Geographic and Discovery as a series producer, collaborating with photographers to turn their global stories into 30-minute programs. As a Lakota filmmaker, my journey has always been about elevating stories from our community to enrich and educate the world about who we are as distinct tribal nations.

I’ve been fortunate to work in 17 countries, sharing stories from diverse communities. Now, I’m directing Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae, which has been an incredible and meaningful journey.

What inspired you to tell Annie Mae’s story, and what impact do you hope the series will have on audiences?

Annie Mae’s story is an ancestral story, a truth kept silent for decades out of fear. When I first heard about it in 2018, I learned about Denise, Annie Mae’s daughter, and her search for justice. Annie Mae was murdered in Pine Ridge, but the investigation was riddled with injustices, including a botched autopsy. The case went cold for decades.

What moved me was witnessing a family’s relentless quest for truth and justice. As I delved deeper, I discovered Annie Mae’s profound fight for Native self-determination during the 1970s. Her story opens a window into the political and social challenges of the time, many of which persist today. Through Annie Mae’s legacy, I hope audiences understand the ongoing fight for justice in Native communities.

What challenges did you face when piecing this narrative together?

Documentaries always come with challenges, but they also offer opportunities for growth. One major challenge was immersing audiences in the world of the 1970s. I wanted the story to be told by those who lived it, but many American Indian Movement members had passed away. This meant diving deep into archives worldwide.

We worked with an amazing archival producer, Amy Rockefeller, to unearth hours of footage. It was a meticulous process of piecing together these voices to let the story unfold from firsthand perspectives. Ultimately, we overcame these challenges, and I’m proud of what we’ve created.

Which aspects of Annie Mae’s legacy resonate most with you personally?

Annie Mae was a powerful woman, fighting for Indigenous rights, self-determination, and justice. Her advocacy remains a universal message, reminding us that the issues she stood against are still present in Indian Country today. Her legacy inspires us to continue standing for our people and our rights.

Were there any particularly emotional moments during production?

Absolutely. One moment stands out. We were filming in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, at the site of a former residential school. While shooting B-roll, a Native woman approached us and asked about our project. When we mentioned Annie Mae, she shared a personal story about knowing her in Boston. She even brought out a beaded headband Annie Mae had made and given to her as a child.

The woman insisted on giving the headband to Denise, Annie Mae’s daughter, who was also with us. When Denise arrived and received the headband, it was incredibly emotional, she was in tears, and we captured it all on camera. It was a profound moment, affirming that we were in rhythm with the universe while telling this story.

What was the process of working with Annie Mae’s family like, particularly her daughters?

Building trust with Denise and her family was my first priority. I flew to Nova Scotia to spend time with them, just talking and sharing meals. It was important for Denise to feel that I would honor her mother’s story and bring healing through this project.

Over six years, we conducted multiple interviews with Denise, her family, and Annie Mae’s friends. It was a collaborative process, ensuring Denise had a voice in the narrative and was involved in key decisions. Her trust and support were invaluable throughout the journey.

What do you hope viewers take away from this story?

I hope viewers gain a deeper understanding of Native communities and their ongoing fight for justice. Annie Mae’s legacy is a powerful reminder of the resilience and determination of our people. Her fight for self-determination and justice is something we can all carry forward.

Lastly, what’s next for you as a filmmaker? Any future projects in Indian Country?

Exciting things are on the horizon. We’re rebooting Powwow Highway with Sterling Harjo, Bobby Wilson, and Heather Rae. I’m also producing a feature documentary, Viva Verde, about a retirement home for musicians in Milan, and a feature film titled Kelly’s Bar with Casey Affleck. It’s a busy time, but I’m thrilled for what’s ahead.

