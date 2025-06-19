Navajo Technical University Rodeo Team Competes at 2025 College National Finals Rodeo

Details By Native News Online Staff June 19, 2025

The Navajo Technical University (NTU) Rodeo Team is proud to announce its participation in the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR), taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming, from June 15 to 24, 2025.

Among the standout athletes representing NTU is Isaiah Tom of Vanderwagen, New Mexico, competing in the Bareback Riding event. This marks Isaiah’s second qualification for the CNFR—an impressive achievement that reflects his hard work and resilience throughout the rodeo season.

Isaiah has already made headlines this year. He was named Athlete of the Week at Central Arizona College in Casa Grande and earned the 2025 Year-End Bareback Championship title in Prescott, Arizona, taking home a custom saddle for his first-place finish at the regional finals.

At the CNFR, Isaiah delivered a strong opening-day performance in round one, demonstrating his skill and grit in bareback riding. Though he faced a tough ride that resulted in a low score of 60 points, he remained optimistic and undeterred after being bucked off. His determination and faith continue to guide him through the highs and lows of competition.

Reflecting on his return to the national stage, Isaiah shared,

“The Lord gave me a second chance, and I thank Him for giving me another opportunity to come here again. This year, I have more confidence in myself than last. And I give my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the praise.”

He also offered a message of spiritual encouragement, citing Isaiah 41:10 (KJV):

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”

Isaiah closed the college rodeo season with a commanding performance, winning both the long and short go-rounds to be crowned Average Champion—a fitting end to an exceptional season.

NTU Rodeo Coach Nicole Pino praised Isaiah’s journey and the heart of the NTU Rodeo team, saying:

“Before any rodeo starts, we give our respects to the Lord and our Nation. We can do all things through Christ. The sport of rodeo is a lifestyle to most of us, and it feels good to be back in Casper. Isaiah is a blessed cowboy. I fully support his talent. Working toward a goal all school year and then reaching that goal is a good feeling. Getting to this arena is one thing—but we’ve got a new goal now. Time to go to work and stay focused. Thank you to the people who support NTU Rodeo.”

The NTU Rodeo Program emphasizes teamwork, horsemanship, and cultural pride, allowing students to grow as individuals and competitors. Isaiah is also pursuing his certificate in Construction Technology at NTU, embodying the university’s commitment to academic and personal excellence.

