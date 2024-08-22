Native Tourism Gets $1.4M Boost

Details By Native News Online Staff August 22, 2024

The Tribal Tourism Grant Program just received a $1.4 million boon, according to an announcement from The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development this week.

The money will fund 10-15 projects for tribes working to plan, develop, and manage tourism and related infrastructure in support of economic development in their communities.

“Revitalizing Tribal economies and promoting Tribal self-determination are key to our aiding Tribes in their efforts to improve the quality of life in their communities," said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland in a statement.

The grants are authorized under the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act, or NATIVE Act.

Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2024. Details on how to apply can be found at https://www.bia.gov/service/grants/ttgp. Questions about this solicitation may be addressed to Mr. Dennis Wilson, OIED-DED Grant Management Specialist, at 505-917-3235 and by e-mail at [email protected].

