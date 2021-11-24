Native News Online Staff Picks for the Santa Fe Indian Market

Details By Native News Online Staff August 18, 2023

August 18, 2023, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM MT

Santa Fe Community Convention Center Ballroom

This is the public’s first chance to see Indian Market 2023 artwork, including another opportunity to view the Best of Show and Best of Classification artwork ahead of the weekend market. Tickets are required.

PLAZA PERFORMANCE, Artificial Red (Rand Kemp)

August 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

“Artificial Red” is comprised of Native American artists Randy Kemp (Choctaw/ Euchee/ Muscogee-Creek Nations of Oklahoma) performing with various Native American flutes. Accompaniment by Phillip Empey playing original arrangements on acoustic guitar.

Their music is a blend of contemporary acoustic guitar with expressive flute responses, with intermittent spoken word poetry of Native American life, themes and views. Nominated for “Best Spoken Word” and “New or Debut Duo/Group of the Year” at the 10th and 18th Annual Native American Music Award (NAMA), respectively. Nominated for “Best Instrumental Album” with the Indigenous Music Awards of Canada.

Plaza Performance: Sage Cornelius

August 19,2023, 3 - 4 pm

Sage Cornelius (Onieda, Diné, Potawatomi) is a multi-instument musician from Topeka, Kansas who brings a vast array of influence into his exciting musical performances, including honkey tonk, Irish fiddle, classical violin, electronic dance music, hip hop and classic rock.

PLAZA PERFORMANCE, Charly Lowry

August 19, 2023, 11 AM - 12 PM

Charly Lowry (Lumbee/Tuscarora), a previous semi-finalist on American Idol, uses music to raise awareness around issues that plague underdeveloped and underserved communities. She is a professional singer-songwriter (acoustic/electric guitar and Native American hand drum) who is known for her strong, passionate voice and versatility.

August 17 - 20

Continuing all weekend, the National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) is bringing the best of Native American filmmaking to Santa Fe. There will be complimentary screenings held at the New Mexico History Museums Auditorium. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

August 19, 2023, 12 pm - 6pm

Consider stopping by to take a break and make art at the New Mexico Museum of Art’s Create Station! for Santa Fe Indian Market. It will be located on the east side of the Museum at 107 W. Palace Avenue. This is a free drop-in activity station running all day, and art making materials will be provided.

August 20, 2023, 9 am - 12 pm

Held at the Plaza Stage, contestants are judged on newly created or heirloom attire consisting of Traditional handmade garment designs. They compete for prizes and ribbons in various age categories, from children to adults. The NACC celebrates the finest of traditional regalia and handmade creations of conventional and lineal designs from Indigenous cultures across North America.

August 20, 2023, 3 pm - 4 pm

SWAIA’s 10th Indigenous Fashion Show features the brand new collections from seven Indigenous designers, including Jason Baerg, Himikalas Pam Baker, Rebecca Baker-Grenier and more.

