Native Museum Leader Appointed to Direct Crazy Horse Memorial Collections

A museum professional with extensive experience in Native American cultural preservation has been named the new managing director of The Indian Museum of North America at Crazy Horse Memorial.

Dr. Gordon Ambrosino, currently curator at the Plains Indian Museum within Wyoming's Buffalo Bill Center of the West, will begin his new role in late January 2025.

"Gordon's experience at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, along with his experience working with tribes, will be a great resource for the Memorial," said Whitney A. Rencountre II, Crazy Horse Memorial CEO said in a statement.

Ambrosino brings significant experience in Native American cultural preservation and repatriation. He previously served as NAGPRA Coordinator at both the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology and Auburn University. His work also includes positions as Collections Manager and Repatriation Specialist at Chicago's Field Museum.

He holds a Ph.D. from La Universidad de Los Andes in Bogotá, Colombia, and currently serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Anthropology Department at the University of New Mexico.

The appointment comes as the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation continues its mission to honor and preserve North American Indian culture through its museum collections, educational programs, and the ongoing mountain sculpture project.