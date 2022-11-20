Native American Music Awards Moved to Monday Night Due to Snowstorm

With snowfall topping over six feet in some locations in western New York in recent days, organizers of the Native American Music Awards postponed last night’s scheduled ceremony until Monday.

Organizers sent the following message in an email:

"Due to A Severe Lake Effect Snow Storm, the 20th Native American Music Awards has been postponed to Monday, November 21st."

The ceremony will take place at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York. The ceremony will be hosted by award-winning Native American actor, Rodney Grant (Omaha), who will also receive the Native American Music Awards Lifetime Acheivement Award on Monday.

Monday’s ceremony will be the organization’s 20th Awards event following the Covid-19 pandemic's devastating impact on Indigenous communities across America.

Commemorating National Native American Heritage month, the Awards will proudly recognize and honor Oren Lyons as a Living Legend. Oren, who is 92, is the Faithkeeper of the Turtle Clan, Onondaga Nation.

The Native American Music Awards has teamed up with SiriusXM for a special curated music mix celebrating the musical contributions of Native American artists. “Native American Voices,” an exclusive mix highlighting artists from the Native American Music Awards & Hall of Fame, is hosted by theorganization’s president, Ellen Bello. The content will be available on SiriusXM on the SXM App for the month of November. https://siriusxm.us/NativeAmericanVoices

For more information, please go to the Native American Music Awards website.

