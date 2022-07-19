Minnesota Celebrates Owamni Day

Tags

Details By Darren Thompson July 19, 2022

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) declared today, July 19, Owamni Day. The recognition comes after Owamni–By The Sioux Chef won “Best New Restaurant” by the James Beard Foundation and on the one-year anniversary of the restaurant’s opening on July 19, 2021.

“The accolades we have received in our first year of operations have been astounding,” Owamni Co-Owner Dana Thompson told Native News Online. “As owners, Sean and I are humbled by the way this momentum has propelled our mission to revitalize Indigenous Foods throughout North America! We hope this inspires other Native entrepreneurs to build businesses that feature their own ancestral foods.”

Owamni is located near Owmani Yomni, renamed St. Anthony Falls by Louis Hennepin, a sacred site of peace and well-being for the Dakota and Anishinaabe people, in downtown Minneapolis.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“We could never have imagined all of the recognitions and accomplishments we would receive in our first year at Owamni,” Sean Sherman, Owamni Co-Owner and Chef told Native News Online. “We just truly believed in the mission of showcasing healthy Indigenous foods and being role models for what we believed was possible.”

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, who also signed the proclamation, presented the proclamation in person to both Dana and Sean. She commented on social media that Minnesota is proud to be the home of Owamni.

The restaurant has a catalog of awards and recognitions from many media outlets, travel organizations and other food industry organizations.

The Proclamation

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter