IndigneousWays Festival Finishes Summer Series in Santa Fe

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg August 16, 2023

The second annual IndigenousWays Festival is holding its third and last session of the season this Friday, August 18, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Legendary Muscogee (Creek) Nation poet Joy Harjo is headlining the festival with a performance that includes spoken word and music. Harjo is a renowned performer and writer who served three terms as the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States.

Grammy-award-winning guitarist and engineer Larry Mitchell will warm up the crowd with his skillful guitar performance. Additionally, singer-songwriter Black Belt Eagle Scout (Swinomish/Inupiaq) and American Idol contestant Charyl Lowry (Lumbee/Tuscarora) will perform familiar songs.

The festival is family-friendly and will feature artist workshops, food trucks, Indigenous drumming, face painting, and hands-on puppetry experience with Wise Fool Puppets.

IndigneousWays promotes living in balance for diverse communities through music, arts, outreach and events. Their vision is to reach Indigenous and LGBTQIA2S+ communities that were nearly erased by colonization and show support for young, Indigenous people who identify as part of those communities.

The event will run from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Santa Fe Railyard Park and will also be live-streamed on Zoom.

