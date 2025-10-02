Indigenous Peoples Day Community Celebration Oct. 13 Features Native Pride Productions

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 02, 2025

During the Eiteljorg Museum’s annual celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 13, visitors can participate in celebrating the resiliency and vibrancy of North America’s first peoples. The free-admission event includes performances by the acclaimed dance group Native Pride Productions, curator-led gallery tours, art-making activities and more.

“Indigenous Peoples Day highlights the resilience and vibrancy of Native cultures across North America, reminding us that the first inhabitants of this land continue to thrive in contemporary society. At the Eiteljorg, our free Indigenous Peoples Day celebration invites the community to come together in a welcoming space to reflect on the histories and ongoing contributions of Native peoples,” Eiteljorg President and CEO Kathryn Haigh said.

Native Pride Productions, a dance collective based in Jacksonville, Florida, and founded by world champion powwow dancer Larry Yazzie (Meskwaki), will give three one-hour performances Oct. 13. In addition to storytelling and flute music, the group’s three members will perform various powwow dances, including the Fancy Dance, Grass Dance and Jingle Dress Dance, and share about the cultural meanings of each.

The Eiteljorg is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Oct. 13; events that day are free. Here is the schedule:

11 a.m.: Native Pride Productions performs in the Clowes Sculpture Court

12:10 p.m.: Guided tour of the Native American Galleries exhibition, Expressions of Life: Native Art in North America, led by Monica Jo Raphael (Anishinaabe / Sičáŋğu Lakota), who is the Hoback curator of Great Lakes Native art, cultures and community engagement

1:20 p.m.: Native Pride Productions performs

2:30 p.m.: Guided tour of the exhibition Voices from the Arctic: Contemporary Inuit Art, led by Dorene Red Cloud (Oglala Lakota), curator of Native American art

2:30 p.m.: Photo opportunities for visitors with members of Native Pride Productions

3:40 p.m.: Native Pride Productions performs.

Throughout the day, visitors of all ages can enjoy volunteer-led art-making activities in the museum’s Eagle Commons. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the Watanabe Gardens and pick up free seed packets of perennials native to Indiana to plant at home.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher