Here's What's Going On In Indian Country, October 5-12

Details By Native News Online Staff October 05, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations to the American Indian Tourism Conference, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.









Moundville Native American Festival

Moundville, AL

October 6, 2023

Join in for the 35th annual Moundville Native American Festival. Moundville will be a “City of Life” as you celebrate the cultures of Southeastern Native Americans, past and present. Bring your family and friends to meet artisans, see traditional dances, listen to stories and music, and support local and Native American businesses.

Indigenous Peoples Day NYC

New York, NY

October 7, 2023

Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day with the Red Hawk Native American Arts Council at Lanapehoking, Randall’s Island Park. Indigenous People from around the world will gather to speak, sing, and dance to celebrate their cultures.

American Indian Tourism Conference

Durant, OK

October 5, 2023

The Annual American Indian Tourism Conference is the only conference dedicated to growing tourism in America’s indigenous communities. The conference is hosted by the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association, which has served as the national voice for Indigenous nations engaged in cultural tourism for two decades.

Native American Day at the Koobs Nature Area

Carmichael, CA

October 7, 2023

Come out to Native American Day at the Koobs Nature Area from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At the public open days, there will be science and art activities for kids, and families can explore the natural area.

Native American Day Parade

Rapid City, SD

October 7, 2023

Come join us for a parade celebrating Indigenous culture in downtown Rapid City at 10 a.m. There will be singing, drumming, and dancing put together by the Black Hills Pow Wow Committee.

Sacred Springs Powwow

San Marcos, TX

October 7-8, 2023

The Sacred Springs Powwow is a two-day annual celebration of the culture, art, traditions, and languages of the Native population known as the Coahultecans, who have been part of the San Marcos area for thousands of years. More than 100 dancers from across Texas will gather at the Meadows Center dressed in hand-crafted regalia to compete all day to the beat of traditional drums.

Beyond Myths and Truths: Finding Native American Women in History

Akron, OH

October 5, 2023

Historian and producer Malinda Maynor Lowery will present a free lecture and film screening on Native American women in history at the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology starting at 6 p.m.

Indigenous People’s Day

Berkeley, CA

October 7, 2023

Come join for Native American foods, arts and crafts, and American Indian Culture starting at 10 a.m. There will be a gourd dance, round dance, committee specials, and intertribal dancing at the Martin Luther King Civic Park.

Adams County Native American Past with Ben Luley

Gettysburg, PA

October 5, 2023

In this talk, Professor Benjamin Luley of the Department of Anthropology at Gettysburg College will talk about the history of Native American societies in Adams County, telling the story of these resilient and enduring Native Americans of our backyards through the artifacts that have been found in the surrounding fields and stream beds and that are now on display in the new Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum.

2023 Central Wisconsin Indigenous People’s Day Pow Wow

Rothschild, WI

October 7-8, 2023

Come celebrate Indigenous People’s Day at the Central Wisconsin Pow Wow. There will be a Native American art market, food vendors, performances, and more located at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center.

Redding Rancheria Stillwater Pow Wow

October 6-8, 2023

Redding, CA

For many visitors, this may be their first up-close experience with Native American cultures. Visitors will see and hear traditional singing, drumming, and dancing. The dancing, drum groups, and artisans representing the various different tribes come together to honor our ancestors and our native traditions. The event features delicious food, Native American crafts, and cultural learning experiences.

American Indian Health & Family Services 2nd Annual Charity Gala

Detroit, MI

October 5, 2023

AIHFS will be hosting its Charity Gala celebration featuring keynote Tatanka Means. Tatanka Means is an award-winning actor and stand-up comedian from Chinle, Arizona. His most recent work includes FX’s critically acclaimed series “Reservation Dogs,” Marvel’s Disney+ show “Echo,” and stars in the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese Western crime drama film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro.

Early Native American History & Archaeology Tour

Jupiter, FL

October 5, 2023

Join a guided tour and explore the early Native American history of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse’s site! Learn how tribes like the Jobe and Jeaga lived along the Loxahatchee River thousands of years ago. Then, take in the spectacular views from our pedestrian pier and the top of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse!

Native American Arts

Washington, DC

October 6, 2023

This small, curated display for National Native American Heritage Month honors creative work by Indigenous artists from various tribal nations. It highlights work promoted by the Indian Arts and Crafts Board in association with Native galleries and museums in 1970 and Plains Indian and Pacific Northwest painting and drawing, featuring the tradition of Ledger Art and the work of women artists.

Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival

Albuquerque, NM

October 7, 2023

The IPCC Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival is an authentic, all–Native American art show. This premier event will showcase the work of more than 50 artists and give visitors the opportunity to meet, talk with, and shop directly from Native artists. The two-day festival also includes cultural Native dances and artist demonstrations.

