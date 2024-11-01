Here's What's Going On in Indian Country, Nov. 1 — Nov. 3

- Details
- By Kaili Berg
This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Indigenous arts celebrations, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.
Native American History Day
Staunton, VA
November 2, 2024
Visitors can experience a variety of educational activities, demonstrations, and storytelling sessions that highlight the customs and traditions of Native American communities. The event offers hands-on learning opportunities and interactive exhibits, providing a rich, immersive experience for all ages.
United American Indian Involvement, Inc. Powwow
Los Angeles, CA
November 2, 2024
The UAII Pow Wow, hosted by United American Indian Involvement (UAII), is an annual celebration that honors Native American culture, community, and traditions. This event brings together dancers, drummers, and artisans for a day of cultural expression through traditional performances and ceremonies. Attendees can experience a variety of Native American dances, music, and arts and crafts vendors, along with opportunities to learn more about UAII's services and programs for Indigenous communities.
American Indigenous Arts Celebration
Clewiston, FL
November 2, 2024
The American Indigenous Arts Celebration (AIAC) is an annual event hosted by the Seminole Tribe of Florida's Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum. Each day, at the museum's festival grounds on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation. The AIAC is recognized as one of the premier festivals in the Southeast, featuring a diverse array of Seminole and Indigenous art, music, food, dance, and more.
Native American Festival Pow Wow
Stone Mountain, GA
November 2, 2024
The Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park is Georgia's largest Native American gathering, recognized as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. Held at the park's Historic Square, this four-day festival offers an immersive experience into Native American culture through dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, and wildlife presentations.
Native American Heritage Month
Cleveland, TN
November 2, 2024
In honor of National Native American Heritage Month, Cranberry Township is hosting an educational event featuring Michael Simms, a member of the Council of Three Rivers. The program includes a Q&A session where attendees can learn about the history, culture, and contemporary issues of Native American communities in Western Pennsylvania.
Fourth Annual Native American Heritage Month Luncheon
Tupelo, MS
November 2, 2024
The Fourth Annual Native American Heritage Month Luncheon in Houston celebrates Indigenous heritage and achievements within the community. This event features keynote speakers, cultural presentations, and traditional Native American cuisine, offering an inspiring experience for attendees to learn about and honor Native cultures.
Choctaw Powwow
Durant, OK
November 1-3, 2024
The 2024 Choctaw Powwow is a vibrant celebration of Native American culture, featuring dancers from across the country. The event kicks off Native American Heritage Month and includes dance and drum competitions, cultural demonstrations, and traditional foods. Attendees can experience the sights and sounds of one of the nation's largest powwows, with opportunities to engage with vendors and learn about Choctaw traditions.
Native American and First Nation Figures in Sculpture
Woodinville, WA
November 2, 2024
This event will feature a discussion on the representation of Native American and First Nation figures in sculpture, providing insights into the cultural significance and artistic interpretations of these works. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the author, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of the subject matter.
Native American Day
Millsboro, DE
November 2, 2024
This event celebrates Indigenous culture with traditional dancing, music, and storytelling. Attendees can enjoy performances by the Nanticoke Indian Dance Troupe, sample Native American cuisine, and explore arts and crafts vendors.
