Here's What's Going On in Indian Country, Nov. 1 — Nov. 3

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg November 01, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Indigenous arts celebrations, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Staunton, VA

November 2, 2024

Visitors can experience a variety of educational activities, demonstrations, and storytelling sessions that highlight the customs and traditions of Native American communities. The event offers hands-on learning opportunities and interactive exhibits, providing a rich, immersive experience for all ages.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Los Angeles, CA

November 2, 2024

The UAII Pow Wow, hosted by United American Indian Involvement (UAII), is an annual celebration that honors Native American culture, community, and traditions. This event brings together dancers, drummers, and artisans for a day of cultural expression through traditional performances and ceremonies. Attendees can experience a variety of Native American dances, music, and arts and crafts vendors, along with opportunities to learn more about UAII's services and programs for Indigenous communities.

Clewiston, FL

November 2, 2024

The American Indigenous Arts Celebration (AIAC) is an annual event hosted by the Seminole Tribe of Florida's Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum. Each day, at the museum's festival grounds on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation. The AIAC is recognized as one of the premier festivals in the Southeast, featuring a diverse array of Seminole and Indigenous art, music, food, dance, and more.

Stone Mountain, GA

November 2, 2024

The Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park is Georgia's largest Native American gathering, recognized as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. Held at the park's Historic Square, this four-day festival offers an immersive experience into Native American culture through dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, and wildlife presentations.

Cleveland, TN

November 2, 2024

In honor of National Native American Heritage Month, Cranberry Township is hosting an educational event featuring Michael Simms, a member of the Council of Three Rivers. The program includes a Q&A session where attendees can learn about the history, culture, and contemporary issues of Native American communities in Western Pennsylvania.

Tupelo, MS

November 2, 2024

The Fourth Annual Native American Heritage Month Luncheon in Houston celebrates Indigenous heritage and achievements within the community. This event features keynote speakers, cultural presentations, and traditional Native American cuisine, offering an inspiring experience for attendees to learn about and honor Native cultures.

Durant, OK

November 1-3, 2024

The 2024 Choctaw Powwow is a vibrant celebration of Native American culture, featuring dancers from across the country. The event kicks off Native American Heritage Month and includes dance and drum competitions, cultural demonstrations, and traditional foods. Attendees can experience the sights and sounds of one of the nation's largest powwows, with opportunities to engage with vendors and learn about Choctaw traditions.

Woodinville, WA

November 2, 2024

This event will feature a discussion on the representation of Native American and First Nation figures in sculpture, providing insights into the cultural significance and artistic interpretations of these works. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the author, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of the subject matter.

Millsboro, DE

November 2, 2024

This event celebrates Indigenous culture with traditional dancing, music, and storytelling. Attendees can enjoy performances by the Nanticoke Indian Dance Troupe, sample Native American cuisine, and explore arts and crafts vendors.

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter