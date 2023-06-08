Here’s What’s Going on in Indian Country, June 9-17

Details By Neely Bardwell June 08, 2023

This week and next in Indian Country, there is an abundance of festivals, art markets and powwows.

The Indigenous Futurisms Festival invites you to explore the past, present and future through Indigenous perspectives. As well, the Redhawk Native American Arts Council is hosting its powwow in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Finally, the 41st annual Homecoming of the Three Fires Powwow will be held in Grand Rapids for a weekend of good music, and even better food.

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

41st Annual Homecoming of the Three Fires Powwow

Saturday - Sunday, June 10-11

Grand Rapids, MI



This free event is taking place at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, MI. This is the 41st annual powwow hosted by the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians. The first grand entry on Saturday is at 1 pm, with the second grand entry at 6 pm.

Indigenous Futurisms Festival Northwest

Saturday, June 9 - June 10

Tacoma, WA

Indigenous Futurism is a movement of art, literature, comics, games, and other forms of media that express Indigenous perspectives of Indigeneity's past, present, and future.

This festival seeks to explore, expand, and celebrate the regionality of Indigenous Futurisms. Specifically, how each tribe, nation, and community can foster and promote dynamic understandings and representations.

Over the weekend, there will be many performances, artists, activists, elders, and youth, all seeking to engage in conversations and explorations of Indigenous Futurisms. This event is free and open to the public. Day one starts at 10 am.

New West Craft Indigenous Market

Saturday, June 10, 2 pm

New Westminster, BC

Partnering with Shop First Nations, New West Craft is hosting an Indigenous Market to celebrate Indigenous makers, artists, and small-business owners. Featuring over 35 vendors, attendees will get the opportunity to shop for local artists. There will also be an Indigenous Food and the Expressions of Reclamation Series featuring Indigenous performances like storytelling, dance, music, and art.

New West Craft is a handmade market hosted by the Arts Council of New Westminster. They are also partnering with Buffalo Heart Medicine Healing Society, a local educational consultant group.

Raritan Native American Powwow

Saturday - Sunday, June 17-18, 11am -8pm

East Brunswick, NJ

Hosted by the Redhawk Native American Arts Council in partnership with Taiyin Snowflower, this powwow will feature dancers and singers. As a spectator, you will have the opportunity to experience Native dancing and singing all while enjoying Native cuisine. Shop through local vendors will listening to the music.

Indigenous People Festival

Saturday, June 10, 10 am - 4 pm

Seattle, WA

Hosted by the Seattle Indian Health Board and the Seattle Center, this is a free event that happens annually to celebrate Indigenous arts, culture, and cuisine.

Featured will be Native vendors, various cultural performances and expressions, and dance, all in celebration of Native pride.

