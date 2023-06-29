Here’s What's Going on in Indian Country, June 30 —July 7

Details By Native News Online Staff June 29, 2023

This week and next in Indian Country, there is an abundance of celebrations, powwows, and events that celebrate the colorful culture of Native people.







Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Seeing Red: An Indigenous Film Exhibit

Santa Fe, NM

July 7 from 7-10 pm

The Poeh Cultural Center presents Seeing Red: An Indigenous Film. Experience the exhibition featuring daily screenings in Poeh’s theater and film memorabilia displays in the rotating gallery.

Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Annual Powwow

Glenevis, AB

July 7-9

Grand Entry: Fri 7 pm

Come and enjoy the 46th Alexis Annual Powwow competition and celebration. There will be over $100,000 in prize payouts, dance specials, women’s backup singing, hand drum competitions, and much more to enjoy.

North Platte Powwow

North Platte, NE

July 7-9

Grand Entry: Fri 7 pm, Sat 1 pm and 7 pm, Sun 1 pm

Spectators will get to enjoy the powwow that will include Native American singing and drumming, contest dancing, and several honoring specials. The arena will have activities, and the emcee will contribute color commentary and educate the spectators on different aspects of the dance and drumming, Native culture, art, and lifestyles.

Sacred Visions Powwow

Wadsworth, NV

July 7-9

Grand Entry: Fri 7 pm, Sat 12 pm and 7 pm, Sun 12 pm

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe invites spectators to the 12th Annual Sacred Visions Powwow. Enjoy dancing and drumming and also special events Saturday, which include a fun run, parade, and a traditional Paiute Buckskin contest.

National Powwow XVIII

Danville, IN

July 6-9

Grand Entry: Thurs, Fri, Sat 7 pm, and Sun 1 pm

Come enjoy the National Powwow that has been held every three years since 1969, with dances taking place in different parts of the country, including Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kansas. Singers, dancers, craftsmen, and historians from all over the country will share their knowledge of the community to promote awareness and education of Native American culture.

Hulilau Marketplace

Laie, HI

July 4 from 4 pm to 9 pm

Immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Independence Day. You will experience the excitement of live performances by Kapena, B.E.T., Peni Dean, and Nesian N.I.N.E. Bring the whole family together and enjoy carnival games, kid inflatables, and delicious food from vendors.

Rosebud Casino 4th of July Powwow

Valentine, NE

July 4-6 from Tuesday 9 am to Thursday 6:30 pm

Don’t miss out on the 4th of July Powwow with over $65,000 in prizes! Everyone is welcome, and admission is free. Enjoy dancing, drumming, and competitions. Learn more about Native American culture here.

Standing Horse Route 66 Powwow

Winslow, AZ

July 1-2

Grand Entry: Sat 1 pm and 7 pm and Sunday 1 pm

Come out and enjoy two days of Native American singing and dancing from tribes all over the U.S. and Canada. Native food stands, including local food trucks, will be available.

Annual Gathering California Indian Basketweavers Association

Middletown, CA

June 30-Jul 2

Guests will learn to weave while honoring elders. The program format will include six intergenerational basket-weaving workshops and two-panel presentations with master-level elder basketweavers.

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Native-led Walk

Basom, NY

July 8 from 1 pm to 3 pm

Join Marv Jacobs, Seneca Elder and Volunteer Naturalist, for an afternoon of indigenous storytelling and medicinal plant knowledge while strolling through the Headquarters Trail. This trail will wind through grassland, forest habitat, and marshland, with various wildlife to be seen and heard.

Oneida Powwow

June 30-July 2

Oneida, WI

This powwow is a gathering for all nations to come together, and native dancers will showcase their styles of dancing. Enjoy drums, dancing, crafts from vendors, and amazing cuisine.

