Here's What's Going On in Indian Country, June 28-July 4

Details By Kaili Berg June 28, 2024

This week, there are plenty of events in Indian Country for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Independence Day celebrations, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

4th Annual Independence Day Celebrations

Coachella, CA

July 4-5, 2024

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will host their fourth annual Independence Day celebrations at Tortoise Rock Casino and At Coachella Crossroads. The highlight of both events is a spectacular firework display to end the day of family-fun, food and celebration. Both events are free and open to the public. Along with spectacular fireworks, there will be music, food trucks, games, giveaways for the kids, and other family-friendly activities.

Abenaki Heritage Weekend

Vergennes, VT

June 29, 2024

Join Vermont’s Native American community for Abenaki Heritage Weekend and Arts Marketplace at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum and explore Abenaki perspectives on life in the Champlain Valley. Activities include storytelling, craft demonstrations, drumming, singing, and more. Bring a picnic basket for your lunch.

Sugar Run Powwow 2024

Sanbornton, NH

June 29-30, 2024

Please join in for the Sugar Run Powwow, the kickoff event for LIHA’s (Laconia Indian Historical Association) 53rd season. Everyone is welcome to attend! Enjoy inspiring traditional Native American dance, music, and top-quality vendors and traders. The event will be held in an outdoor arena set in a beautiful forest with a pond and trails throughout.

Ideas: Perspectives on Cultural Preservation

June 29, 2024

New Haven, CT

Sandy Grande, Professor of Native American and Indigenous Studies, and an additional panelist yet to be announced, will share their different views on preserving cultures. They will discuss why it’s important to protect our cultural identities as the world changes and why it’s essential to save different cultural traditions for the people who come after us.

Pride Circle: Liberty & Love

Chicago, IL

June 27, 2024

Join the American Indian Health Service of Chicago’s talking circle to celebrate, reflect, and discuss what healing and empowerment looks like as we recognize and honor the long fight for equal rights and continued liberation efforts for our LGBTQ2S+ kin. Food will be served.

Prairie Chicken Dance Championships 2024

Gleichen, AB

June 27, 2024

Join in for the Prairie Chicken Dance World Championships. There will be round dances, an owl dance, and much more starting at 1 PM.

23rd Annual Miami Nation Powwow 2024

Miami, OK

June 28-29, 2024

The Miami Nation Tribal Powwow is a celebration of American Indian dance. This free event welcomes visitors from the surrounding area and beyond to witness as tribal members compete in various traditional dances. The Miami Nation Tribal Powwow features gourd dancing, a shell shaker contest, singers and powwow princesses. A grand entry and color guard presentation will be held, and guests can enjoy food and merchandise vendors throughout the powwow.

50th Annual Oneida Powwow

Oneida, WI

June 28-30, 2024

This year’s 50th Oneida Powwow will feature hundreds of Indigenous dancers from tribal nations around the continent — Turtle Island — competing for prize money in front of thousands of spectators. The three-day event starting June 28 on the Oneida Reservation, just west of Green Bay, is expected to draw about 10,000 visitors.

A Path to Healing 3rd Annual Sandoval & Family Gourd Dance & Competition Pow Wow 2024

Church Rock, NM

June 28-29, 2024

This powwow will feature dancers and singers. As a spectator, you will have the opportunity to experience Native dancing and singing all while enjoying Native cuisine.

Bay Mills Indian Community 33rd Annual Honoring Our Veterans Powwow

Brimley, MI

June 28-30, 2024

It’s time for the 33rd Annual “Honoring Our Veterans” Pow Wow hosted by Gnoozhekaaning, Place of the Pike, or Bay Mills Indian Community. There will be a drum and dance competition as well as food and craft vendors.

Lake Vermilion Traditional Powwow

Tower, MN

June 28-30, 2024

Join in for the Lake Vermillion Powwow located on the Lake Vermillion Reservation. Grand entries are Saturday at 1 PM and 7 PM, as well as Sunday at 1 PM. Camping is available.

Three Rivers Indian Lodge 44th Annual Powwow

Manteca, CA

June 28-30, 2024

The 44th annual Three Rivers Indian Lodge Pow Wow will take place at Three Rivers Indian Lodge. The Native American gathering features singing, dancing, music, food, crafts and reconnecting with old friends. Thirty vendors offering various Native American arts and crafts including costume jewelry, dolls, colorful beads and other souvenirs for sale are taking part in the celebration. Indian tacos, fry bread, and drinks will be offered for sale by the Lodge as part of their fund-raising effort during the three-day event.

