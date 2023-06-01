Here’s What’s Going on in Indian Country, June 01—10

Details By Native News Online Staff June 01, 2023

This week and next in Indian Country, there is an abundance of festivals, art markets and powwows.

The Indigenous Futurisms Festival invites you to explore the past, present and future through Indigenous perspectives. As well, the Monacan Indian Nation is hosting its 30th annual powwow in Monroe, Virginia. Finally, Northern Arapaho filmmaker Ernest M Whiteman III presets a three-part magic act designed to import the ideology of Native American self-representation in media.

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Indigenous Futurisms Festival Northwest

Saturday, June 9 - Sunday, June 10, 2023

Tacoma, WA

Indigenous Futurism is a movement of art, literature, comics, games, and other forms of media that express Indigenous perspectives of Indigeneity's past, present, and future.

This festival seeks to explore, expand, and celebrate the regionality of Indigenous Futurisms. Specifically, how each tribe, nation, and community can foster and promote dynamic understandings and representations.

Over the weekend, there will be many performances, artists, activists, elders, and youth, all seeking to engage in conversations and explorations of Indigenous Futurisms. This event is free and open to the public. Day one starts at 10 am.

Indigenous Dance Exposition: A Cultural Experience

Friday, June 2, 6 pm - 8 pm

Scottsdale, AZ

This is a free cultural event that features various Indigenous dancers. Different dancers will perform about every 30 minutes and explain the meaning, origin, and backstories of their dance category.

Viewers will get a unique opportunity to watch contest-winning dancers demonstrate their life’s work through their footwork, intricate beading, and regalia. There will also be over 200 Native small businesses present for attendees to shop around.

The event is hosted at the Native Art Market, the first and only Indigenous-owned gallery in Old Town Scottsdale.

New West Craft Indigenous Market

Saturday, June 10, 2 pm

New Westminster, BC

Partnering with Shop First Nations, New West Craft is hosting an Indigenous Market to celebrate Indigenous makers, artists, and small-business owners. Featuring over 35 vendors, attendees will get the opportunity to shop for local artists. There will also be a Indigenous Food and the Expressions of Reclamation Series featuring Indigenous performances like storytelling, dance, music, and art.

New West Craft is a handmade market hosted by the Arts Council of New Westminster. They are also partnering with Buffalo Heart Medicine Healing Society, a local educational consultant group.

Indigenous People Festival

Saturday, June 10, 10 am - 4 pm

Seattle, WA

Hosted by the Seattle Indian Health Board and the Seattle Center, this is a free event that happens annually to celebrate Indigenous arts, culture, and cuisine.

Featured will be Native vendors, various cultural performances and expressions, and dance, all in celebration of Native pride.

Monacan Indian Nation Powwow

Saturday, June 3 - Sunday, June 4

Monroe, VA

The 30th Annual Powwow hosted by the Monacan Indian Nation is happening this weekend. Gates open at 10 am on Saturday. There is a general admission fee for adults and seniors. Attendees can dance, listen to the drumming, eat Native foods, and buy Native crafts.

A Brief History of the Reintroduction of the Native Americans into Illinois - LIVE at Stupey Cabin

Saturday, June 3

Highland Park, IL

In this presentation, Chief White Winnebago will introduce participants to the culture and history of the HoChunk nation. He will examine the history of his tribal territory and settlements, how his family was relocated into Starved Rock, tribal names and culture, his regalia, and artifacts.

Gerald Savage—HoChunk Ska Ga in his native language—is a member of the HoChunk nation. He grew up with his grandparents, who raised him in the tribal ways. His grandfather was Chief Walks With the Wind, and HoChunk Ska Ga is Chief White Winnebago.

No One Ever Sees Indians: Native Americans in Media

Tuesday, June 06

Chicago, IL

Ernest Whiteman III’s presentation is structured as a three-part magic act designed to import the ideology of Native American self-representation and first-voice in media. He looks at how media representations have influenced our interactions with Indigenous peoples and informed audiences’ perceptions of Native peoples and issues. The acts are separated by personal anecdotes that reflect the lived experience versus the authorship of expertise of Native representation.

Ernest M Whiteman III is a Northern Arapaho filmmaker, artist, writer, and media educator.

