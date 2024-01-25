Here’s What's Going On In Indian Country, January 26th — January 31st

Details By Kaili Berg January 25, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From winter powwows to Native American storytelling and flute playing, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Spirit of the Buffalo Powwow

Auburndale, FL

January 26-28, 2024

Please join in for the 28th annual Spirit of the Buffalo Pow Wow and Native American Festival at the International Market World Flea and Farmers Market. The event features crafts, intertribal dance competitions, historic village displays, workshops and over 60 exhibitors.

Learn to Play the Native American Flute

Scottsdale, AZ

January 27, 2024

Join in for this fun, hands-on Beginner Class. This beautiful instrument is very player-friendly, and reading music is not required. You will take home all the skills necessary to continue on a flute journey of your own. You will learn how to play the fundamental notes, finger control, breath control, caring for your flute, and how to make up your own songs.

Exploring Native American Identity: Forced Adoption, Self Discovery and Fraud

Montclair, NJ

January 25, 2024

Professor Chris Matthews, Montclair State University's chair of anthropology and director of the university's Native American and Indigenous Studies program, will moderate a discussion between Gabrielle Glaser, bestselling author of "American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption" and co-producer of the documentary “Stolen Generations,” and Michele Kriegman, adoptee, author of "Finding Faith” a memoir about finding paternal Indigenous family, and activist for state legislation supporting the federal ICWA, will discuss these issues.

A Brief History of the Reintroduction of the Native Americans to Illinois

Wayne, IL

January 27, 2024

Join Chief White Winnebago as he introduces participants to the culture and history of the Ho-Chunk nation. He will examine the history of his tribal territory and settlements, how his family was relocated into Starved Rock, tribal names and culture, his regalia, and artifacts.

The Power of Native American Medicine Bags Workshop

Vincennes, IN

January 27, 2024

Delve deep into the origins and profound significance of Medicine Bags in Native American traditions. Craft your own medicine bag, choosing symbols and materials that resonate with your spirit, all while connecting with a community that values mindfulness and holistic health.

Rise Up!: Indigenous Music in North America

Southbury, CT

January 25, 2024

Join music historian Craig Harris for a multimedia presentation exploring more than five hundred years of Indigenous history, religion, and cultural evolution through his latest book, Rise Up! Indigenous Music in North America. More than powwow drums and wooden flutes, Indigenous music intersects with rock, blues, jazz, folk music, reggae, hip-hop, classical music, and more. Combining deep research with personal stories by nearly four dozen award-winning Indigenous musicians, Harris offers an eye-opening look at the growth of Indigenous music.

Evening Lecture: Mark Warren on Native American Medicines of the Southeast

Cartersville, GA

January 25, 2024

Join in on for an evening lecture where Mark Warren will guide you through the rich and varied flora of the Southeast, which once fulfilled all the needs of its original inhabitants. Participants will not only gain insights into Native American medicines but also learn field preparation techniques. This knowledge empowers individuals to reconnect with the natural world, fostering a more sustainable and harmonious coexistence with the environment, one person at a time.

Raven Chacon: A Worm’s Eye View from a Bird’s Beak

New York, NY

January 25, 2024

Join the opening reception for Raven Chacon and experience a show that brings together groundbreaking works from the last 25 years with a newly commissioned sound and video installation, novel iterations of pioneering works, and a major public art mural on the building. The exhibition spans diverse geographic contexts: Sápmi (the Sámi homeland traversed by the present-day nation states of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia) and Lenapehoking, or New York, in Turtle Island.

Winter Storytelling

Minneapolis, MN

January 26, 2024

Join Native American Community Clinic and the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center for a winter storytelling event featuring Devery Fairbanks and Joseph Sutherland. Food and warm drinks will be provided. All are welcome to attend.

Eradicating Culture, Erasing Lives: Children and the Armenian and Native American Genocides

Fresno, CA

February 1, 2024

In this talk, Dr. Watenpaugh, Professor and Director at UC Davis Human Rights Studies, draws the genocide of the Armenians of the Ottoman Empire into the comparative study of indigenous genocide. The talk seeks to address Native American and Armenian Studies scholars together, elaborate a working vocabulary for future collaborative research in Human Rights Studies and serve as a point of departure for public scholarship and policy engagement.

