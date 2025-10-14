Grand Rapids Public Museum Hosts Indigenous Culture Celebrations

Details By Native News Online Staff October 14, 2025

During the week of Indigenous Peoples’ Day (Monday, October 13), the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) will host two special events celebrating Indigenous culture: Anishinaabe Culture Day on Wednesday, October 15, and an Anishinaabe Art and Film Series on Saturday, October 18.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day is observed on Monday, October 13, but for the Native community, every day is Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Katrina Furman, GRPM Anishinaabe Curator. “Our traditions continue to be shared through food, art, language, and cultural teachings. The stories passed down by our elders are the same ones that our grandchildren will tell. Come join us at the GRPM, where visitors can learn about the history and ongoing contributions of Anishinaabek people in West Michigan.”

While the museum’s Anishinabek: The People of this Place exhibit is undergoing a major update this year, visitors can still explore numerous opportunities to engage with Anishinaabe stories. Three large new murals by Anishinaabek artists depict The Creation Story, the experiences of modern Anishinaabek people, and the Seven Grandfather Teachings. A large-scale projection map on the museum’s third floor traces the transformation of early trails into today’s highways, the impact of deforestation, historical Tribal territories, and the locations of Tribal headquarters.

Anishinaabe Culture Day — Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

This one-day educational celebration invites school groups and the public to explore Anishinaabe traditions, art, and history through immersive, hands-on experiences. Students will take part in cultural presentations such as traditional dance and drumming, and participate in storytelling, pottery, basket weaving, and corn husk doll-making led by Native community members. A museum-wide scavenger hunt will offer a fun, educational way to discover Anishinaabe history and culture.

While some activities are reserved for school groups, the public is encouraged to visit throughout the day. Guests can engage with cultural tables, meet Native artists and vendors in the Museum’s Galleria, and shop for Native-made art, jewelry, baskets, and books at the Curiosity Shop.

Anishinaabe Culture Day is sponsored by Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. and Holiday Inn Grand Rapids Downtown.

Anishinaabe Art and Film Series — Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The GRPM will partner with local artists and filmmakers to showcase Anishinaabe perspectives through film and discussion. The day will feature screenings, panels, and Q&As covering topics such as language, wild rice, sturgeon, and art.

Tickets are $2 with museum admission, and attendees are invited to drop in for any of the following programs:

11 a.m. – Presentation and roundtable with muralists Jamie John, Justin Johnson, and Brittany Benson, hosted by Katrina Furman.

12 p.m. – Screening of Bodewadmi Ndaw by Davis Henderson, followed by a Q&A.

2 p.m. – Screening of Nme’ (Lake Sturgeon).

2:45 p.m. – Screening of Mahnoomin: The Food that Grows on the Water.

3:15 p.m. – Screening of The Beguiling by Ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby (recommended for ages 16+), followed by a Zoom Q&A.

Tickets are available now.

