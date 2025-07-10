Graffiti & Street Artists Paint at Eagle Butte Mural Sites on Day 2 of the 11th Annual RedCan Invitational Graffiti Jam

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project July 10, 2025

EAGLE BUTTE, SD— Day 2 of the Cheyenne River Youth Project’s 11th Annual RedCan Invitational Graffiti Jam has begun. The nine headlining graffiti and street artists are returning to their large-scale mural sites across the city of Eagle Butte, prepared for a busy day of painting and mentoring local youth artists.

They made excellent progress yesterday, despite the heat. Meanwhile, children congregated at the 7th Generation Cinema and Dairy Queen for arts and crafts activities with CRYP volunteer groups from Ursuline College and the University of Missouri - St. Louis; and teenagers joined award-winning Cheyenne River Lakota storyteller Taté Walker at CRYP for the second day of their three-day writing workshop.

The volunteer groups will be back today at 11 a.m. at the cinema and 2 p.m. at Dairy Queen with a variety of creative, hands-on activity for kids, and teens will participate in the third and final day of Walker’s writing workshop. The schedule of free youth activities is below, along with a list of the active 2025 mural sites and details about this year’s artists and performers.

SCHEDULE OF FREE ACTIVITIES:

Thursday, July 10: Community

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Painting at large-scale mural sites in Eagle Butte

11 a.m.: Art activities at 7th Generation Cinema

12-4 p.m.: Teen writing workshop with Taté Walker

2 p.m.: Art activities at Dairy Queen

Friday, July 11: Art Park

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Painting in CRYP’s Waniyetu Wowapi (Winter Count) Art Park

11 a.m.: Art activities

12 p.m.: Spray painting, chalk painting

1 p.m.: Skateboard painting (ages 6-18)

2 p.m.: Field Day games and Lakota dance exhibition

3 p.m.: Spoken-word performance from Taté Walker’s students

5 p.m.: Taté Walker performance

5:30 p.m.: Community dinner hosted by volunteer group from University of Missouri-St. Louis

6 p.m.: Bazille performance

Saturday, July 12: Art Park

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Painting in CRYP’s Waniyetu Wowapi (Winter Count) Art Park

11 a.m.: Art activities

12 p.m.: Spray painting, chalk painting

1 p.m.: Skateboard painting (ages 6-18)

2 p.m.: Hoop-dancing class with the Sampson Brothers

3 p.m.: Water games

5:30 p.m.: Community dinner hosted by CRYP

6 p.m.: The Sampson Brothers performance

ARTISTS:

Returning artists include Cyfi, a Yaqui and Azteca artist from Minneapolis; 179, a Latine artist from Seattle; Hoka, an artist of Oneida, Oglala Lakota and La Jolla Band of Luiseño descent from Albuquerque; TamiJoy, a Cheyenne River Lakota artist; Minneapolis-based artists Biafra and Wundr; and Amp, a Ponca artist from Kansas.

Joining RedCan for the first time is Lady Rise, P'urhépecha from Michoacán, México. Born in California to a family of migrant farmers and raised amid the Chicago graffiti art scene, the artist currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

CRYP also has announced a second new RedCan artist: J.Duh, a Nicaragüense artist and muralist from San José in California’s Bay Area. For more than a decade, he has painted murals, created traditional hand-painted signs and designed public artwork across the West Coast.

GUEST PERFORMERS:

Guest performers for 2025 include Cheyenne River Lakota storyteller Taté Walker; Cheyenne River Lakota and Crow Creek Dakota rap artist, producer and sound designer Bazille; and renowned Mvskoke Creek/Seneca hoop dancers The Sampson Bros.

As always, the Cheyenne River-based Wakinyan Maza drum group will begin and end each day with songs and a blessing.

2025 COMMUNITY MURAL SITES:

CRST Property & Supply Warehouse: 719 Jefferson St., Eagle Butte (Artist: LadyRise)

Si Tanka Trailer: Located on East Landmark Avenue between CRST Fitness Center & Sacred Heart (Artist: J.Duh)

Golden Rule: 213 S. Main St. (Artist: 179)

Sturdevants, East Side: 826 N. Main St. (Artist: Hoka)

911 Building: 126 S. Main St. (Artists: Biafra & Wundr)

Woyuté/Old Dakota Chapel: 24339 US Highway 212 (Artist: Amp)

Old Nursing Apartments: 18 F Street W, 14 F Street (Artist: Cyfi).

CRHA Maintenance Shop : 24305 US Highway 212 (Artist: TamiJoy)

To purchase our new RedCan 2025 merchandise featuring artwork from longtime RedCan headliner 179, visit www.lakotayouth.org/shop/ redcan-merchandise. All purchases directly benefit CRYP’s youth programming and services.

To learn more about this year’s RedCan artists and performers, and to make a tax-deductible contribution to support RedCan 2024, visit www.lakotayouth.org/redcan.