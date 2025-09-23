Final Trend Alaska Fashion Show Shines Spotlight on Designers, Raises Funds for Arts Center’s Future

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg September 23, 2025

The Trend Alaska Fashion Show took its final bow on Saturday, September 20, at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

The show, which first launched in 2019, has grown into one of Alaska’s largest fashion events. Over the years, it has featured dozens of designers, provided a runway for emerging artists, and generated $580,000 to statewide nonprofits.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

This year’s finale brought together 19 designers from across Alaska, with collections ranging from couture to wearable art to Indigenous-inspired fashion. The lineup included designers from Anchorage, Juneau, Wasilla, Sitka, Fairbanks, Yakutat, and Soldotna.

For many of the designers Trend provided visibility and community in a state where opportunities to present original work are limited.

“Trend gave us a runway, not just for our designs but for our stories,” Bobbie Meszaros from GarnetAnn Designs said in a press release. “It created a space where Alaska artists could be seen, heard and celebrated. The show gave us statewide visibility and connected us with audiences who truly believe that Alaska art matters. Being part of Trend helped me grow as a designer, but more than that, it reminded me why we create, to share who we are and inspire others to do the same.”

The event has also had a measurable community impact. Past beneficiaries include VOA Alaska, Victims for Justice, and Let Every Woman Know – Alaska.

This year, proceeds will support the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, which is facing maintenance costs and the possibility of scaling back operations.

The venue generates an estimated $22 million annually in economic impact but has recently cut programming, including the cancellation of a national touring production.

“The support from Trend couldn’t come at a more important time,” Codie Costello, president and chief operating officer of ACPA said in a press release. “This building is more than a brick and mortar, it’s the heart of our arts community. Without significant upgrades, we’re at risk of losing the performances, programs and partnerships that make Anchorage a cultural hub.”

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher